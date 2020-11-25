Cowboys Resume Practice; Prep For Washington

Nov 25, 2020 at 01:35 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys returned to practice Wednesday in preparation for Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against Washington at AT&T Stadium.

The team announced it canceled Tuesday's practice after Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency. Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance. As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time.

Wednesday's practice was closed to the independent media. DallasCowboys.com provided a pool report from the open portion, which included team stretch and "pat & go"/offensive line and defensive line individual drills:

  • The team practiced in helmets and shells.
  • Every player on the active roster was dressed for practice during the open portion, including the six players on Tuesday's practice report: TE Blake Bell (back), CB Anthony Brown (ribs), RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring), T Brandon Knight (knee), LB Joe Thomas (wrist) and K Greg Zuerlein (back).
  • Elliott and LB Sean Lee were working on the resistance cords with the athletic training staff during the open portion.
  • Zuerlein did some individual stretching exercises on the sideline during the open portion.
  • Assistant strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash Jr. and Kendall Smith led the team stretching before practice.
  • The music volume for pre-practice seemed louder than usual and the energy/communication level with the players and staff seemed good.
  • Linebacker Luke Gifford was placed on Reserve/Suspended on Tuesday and was not present.

