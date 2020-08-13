Cowboys' Safe Stadium Policy For 2020 Season

Frisco, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys today announced the club's Safe Stadium Policy for AT&T Stadium and the return of football during the 2020 NFL season.

"These are challenging and unprecedented times for our country, our community, and our Cowboys fans at home in Texas and all around the world," said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer. "Amidst the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, our focus has been to safely bring football back to our community. We are deeply grateful for the patience, understanding, and support our fans have shown during these historic and turbulent times as we continue to prepare for a successful season."

"Bringing football back will require the ultimate team effort, and we are so proud of the hard work our front line professionals have put in at the stadium and across our organization to ensure our fans, players, and employees have a safe and rewarding experience. The Dallas Cowboys value health and safety as our first priority, and we will continue to work closely with local public safety and public health professionals, the CDC and the NFL to ensure that our unrivaled fan experience at AT&T Stadium is the safest and best it can possibly be. There will be many changes this year, and we are deeply grateful for the understanding and support from our dedicated fans."

Several months ago the Dallas Cowboys began a comprehensive and thorough review of AT&T Stadium, team operations, and every aspect of the fan experience – from food and beverage service, to parking, ticketing, tailgating, medical services, transportation, and player safety among many other areas. Throughout this process, the Cowboys have worked hand-in-hand with the NFL, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Texas, local public safety and public health officials – including healthcare experts from the medical and infectious disease communities – to ensure that the upcoming season would have the safest possible fan experience. As part of this work and preparation in recent months, AT&T Stadium has received the prestigious GBAC STARTM accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), which the stadium is receiving because of their best-in-class proactive practices in cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.

There will be several important new changes with the fan experience at AT&T Stadium this season. These changes, which can be viewed at www.dallascowboys.com/safestadium include:

Our front-line stadium employees are working hard to prepare for this season, and we will be providing them with all possible assistance to help them safely do their jobs. This includes providing them with special training on CDC recommended guidelines, as well as the personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary to do their job, including masks and other specialized equipment. Vendors working at AT&T Stadium will be abiding by all stadium health and safety policies. Food and Beverage. Staff at concession stands, catering spaces, and all bars will be trained on CDC recommended guidelines, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), following enhanced handwashing procedures and maintaining cleaning and sanitization protocols of food and beverage contact surfaces. All food items will be served in to-go containers along with pre-packaged disposable ware and condiments.

In addition to health and safety, our other core value guiding us in this process is transparency. We want to do everything possible to help our fans understand the new procedures at AT&T Stadium.