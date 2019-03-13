Cowboys Set To Bring Back Olawale, Cam Fleming

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have agreed to terms on new contracts for a pair of solid offensive role players: fullback Jamize Olawale and swing tackle Cameron Fleming.
Fleming, a five-year veteran, signed a one-year deal with Dallas last spring as the primary backup for Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. He capably replaced an injured Smith at left tackle in two significant November victories over Washington and New Orleans.
Olawale joined the Cowboys last spring in a trade with the Oakland Raiders. He appeared in all 16 games last season, primarily as a lead blocker, and caught two passes for 13 yards.
In addition to his blocking duties, Olawale's versatility as a runner helped the Cowboys go lighter on the running back depth chart last season. He also led the team with 13 special teams tackles and should remain a core contributor on the coverage units.