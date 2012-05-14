Cowboys Sign Two Tryout Players

May 14, 2012 at 03:54 AM

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys have signed two workouts from the rookie minicamp, fullback Jamize Olawale and defensive end Ben Bass, as they approach the 90-man roster limit for training camp.

Olawale is a converted 230-pound receiver from North Texas who had eight catches in two seasons. Bass (6-5, 295) helped Texas A&M lead the nation with 51 sacks in 2011 and was primarily a rotation player for the Aggies.

Last week the Cowboys also claimed 2010 fourth-round pick Akwasi Owusu-Ansah (Jacksonville) and punter Jake Rogers (Tampa Bay) and released rookie free agent cornerback Troy Woolfolk.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising