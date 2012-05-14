Cowboys Sign Two Tryout Players

IRVING, Texas --The Cowboys have signed two workouts from the rookie minicamp, fullback Jamize Olawale and defensive end Ben Bass, as they approach the 90-man roster limit for training camp.
Olawale is a converted 230-pound receiver from North Texas who had eight catches in two seasons. Bass (6-5, 295) helped Texas A&M lead the nation with 51 sacks in 2011 and was primarily a rotation player for the Aggies.
Last week the Cowboys also claimed 2010 fourth-round pick Akwasi Owusu-Ansah (Jacksonville) and punter Jake Rogers (Tampa Bay) and released rookie free agent cornerback Troy Woolfolk.