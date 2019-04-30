 Skip to main content
Cowboys to Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

Apr 30, 2019 at 04:27 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas - To say the Cowboys have a successful history with signing undrafted free agents would be old news by now.

Historically, names such as Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris, Everson Walls Bill Bates and Mark Tuinei are some of the best undrafted players in team history. Tony Romo might be one of the best undrafted players in NFL history, and he's one of the recent players to have success with the Cowboys after the draft.

Throw in names like Miles Austin, Dan Bailey, Cole Beasley, Ron Leary, Jeff Heath and Chris Jones – and the Cowboys have certainly been one of the NFL's best in finding talent.

So, who will be the hidden gems of 2019?

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with 13 players following the draft, but won't be able to officially sign them until the start of the rookie mini-camp on that begins May 9. In fact, expect at least two more to sign to that list as well.

Until then, there could be some changes on the list, which is headlined by the son of a Hall of Famer. But there are some players that were All-Americans and finalists for awards that will likely end up joining the Cowboys on this list as well.

For now, here are the next group of undrafted hopefuls, starting with Larry Allen Jr., the son of a Cowboys legend.

Cowboys to Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

The Cowboys have a rich history in signing undrafted free agents. Check out the latest group of hopefuls as the team is expected to sign 13 rookie free agents before next week's minicamp.

William A. Boykins

Larry Allen Jr.: The son of perhaps the greatest lineman in Cowboys history, if not the entire NFL, Allen Jr. was a standout for Harvard, earning All-Ivy League honors three of his four years on the field, including first-team all-conference in 2017 & 2018.
Andrew Dowell: Dowell started the final 29 games of his college career and made All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018, ranking 10th in the conference with 97 tackles.
Justin Phillips: Voted a team captain by his teammates last season, Phillips led the Oklahoma State defense with 98 tackles and made All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Nate Hall: Recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in December 2017, Hall returned as a starter for the Wildcats last season and posted 51 tackles along with a team-high three interceptions.
Ricky Walker: A starter his final two years at Virginia Tech, Walker made second-team All-ACC and led the Hokies with 10.5 tackles for loss in 2018.
Luke Gifford: Four-year letterman for the Cornhuskers, Gifford will likely compete for a role on special teams. But he showed he could be a rushing linebacker during his senior season, recording 5.5 sacks in 2018.
Derrick Puni: Puni battled injuries during his career at Division II Central Missouri, but he earned all-conference honors and was an honorable mention All-America selection when he was healthy this past season.
Chris Westry: Has the build of a safety, but his 6-4 size makes him one of the NFL's biggest corners. He played in every game during his career at Kentucky. All three of his career interceptions occurred in his sophomore season in 2016.
Jon'Vea Johnson: A three-year starter at Toledo, Johnson's 24 career touchdown catches were good enough for fourth all-time in school history.
Brandon Knight: Knight made 12 starts at right tackle for Indiana last season, allowing just three sacks in 904 snaps. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten.
Jalen Guyton: After starring at Allen High school just 20 minutes from The Star, Guyton averaged 17.2 yards per catch in three seasons at Trinity Valley CC and then North Texas.
Daniel Wise: The son of former NFL defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, Daniel posted 18.5 career sacks at Kansas and made first-team All-Big 12 his final two seasons, serving as team captain in 2017.
Mitch Hyatt: Hyatt was a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, given to college football's best interior lineman, and became just the fifth consensus All-American offensive lineman in Clemson history.
