Cowboys to Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

FRISCO, Texas - To say the Cowboys have a successful history with signing undrafted free agents would be old news by now.

Historically, names such as Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris, Everson Walls Bill Bates and Mark Tuinei are some of the best undrafted players in team history. Tony Romo might be one of the best undrafted players in NFL history, and he's one of the recent players to have success with the Cowboys after the draft.

Throw in names like Miles Austin, Dan Bailey, Cole Beasley, Ron Leary, Jeff Heath and Chris Jones – and the Cowboys have certainly been one of the NFL's best in finding talent.

So, who will be the hidden gems of 2019?

The Cowboys have agreed to terms with 13 players following the draft, but won't be able to officially sign them until the start of the rookie mini-camp on that begins May 9. In fact, expect at least two more to sign to that list as well.

Until then, there could be some changes on the list, which is headlined by the son of a Hall of Famer. But there are some players that were All-Americans and finalists for awards that will likely end up joining the Cowboys on this list as well.