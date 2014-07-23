Cowboys "United" Membership Program Includes Free Level

Jul 23, 2014 at 12:30 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

United_072314_650.jpg



The Cowboys have revamped their official membership program – Dallas Cowboys United - that now includes three levels, starting with a free membership program.

That program gives fans pre-sale options on new release products, exclusive content on promotional contests, as well as articles and updates from the team.

Other tiers include merchandise discounts, admission to the annual kickoff luncheon, exclusive game-day opportunities and much more.

The Elite level gives fans VIP treatment at training camp, a greater discount on merchandise and stadium tours and a VIP section at the Draft Day event.

For more information, check out Dallas Cowboys United.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

