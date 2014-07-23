Cowboys "United" Membership Program Includes Free Level

The Cowboys have revamped their official membership program – Dallas Cowboys United - that now includes three levels, starting with a free membership program.
That program gives fans pre-sale options on new release products, exclusive content on promotional contests, as well as articles and updates from the team.
Other tiers include merchandise discounts, admission to the annual kickoff luncheon, exclusive game-day opportunities and much more.
The Elite level gives fans VIP treatment at training camp, a greater discount on merchandise and stadium tours and a VIP section at the Draft Day event.
For more information, check out Dallas Cowboys United.