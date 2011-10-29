Cowboys vs. Eagles

Josh : Let's see what Dez Bryant can do against Philadelphia's corners . He's never faced any of them in a game, having been injured before the two Eagles games last year, as well as the Christmas night contest against Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's Arizona Cardinals. At times this season, good cornerbacks have erased Bryant for extended stretches, and that just can't happen this game.

Nick : So much has been made of DeSean Jackson and his speed, but sometimes it's the quiet guy that ends up hurting you. Give me the matchup of Jeremy Maclin and Mike Jenkins , a more physical battle. Maclin has the chance to hurt this Cowboys defense just as bad, and with so much attention placed on Jackson, who scorched them for 210 yards last year, I could see Maclin having a big night as well.

Rob : This is more "3-on-3" than "1-on-1." The Eagles' cornerback trio of Nnamdi Asomugha , Asante Samuel and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has taken some criticism this year, but they're still a talented group that gives defensive coordinator Juan Castillo a lot of flexibility. Their matchup with Miles Austin , Dez Bryant and tight end Jason Witten will determine much of what the Cowboys can do offensively. Does Asomugha (6-2, 210) try to take Witten away at least part of the time? Witten has had big games against Philly working the middle of the field before.

Rob: The Eagles have been working with a young offensive line, too, featuring rookies Danny Watkins and Jason Kelce. Veteran left tackle Jason Peters' expected return from a two-game hamstring injury will help – of course, his first assignment back is DeMarcus Ware – but the line has had some early-season problems protecting Michael Vick.

Josh: Michael Vick is always a threat to take off and scramble, but since his comeback, the Cowboys have done a better job of limiting him on the ground than any other team he's played. In the one matchup last year, he was held to only 16 rushing yards. Of course, that was a different defensive system and there were a few different players. DeMarcus Ware says this week's plan is different.

Nick: Field position will be a huge factor in this game and that's where David Buehler might factor back into the equation. As good as Dan Bailey has been on field goals, hitting 16 straight, he hasn't been as effective on kickoffs, with just six touchbacks. Buehler has kicked off in only two games, but has five. That's his forte, so look for Buehler to be activated this week for that sole purpose.