Cowboys vs. Rams

Nick: The Cowboys really liked Rams left tackle Roger Saffold coming out of college. Saffold, a second-round pick of the Rams in 2010, has been better than solid on the left side of their line and figures to have his hands full with DeMarcus Ware , who has seven sacks in five games. Whether it's Sam Bradford or A.J. Feely under center, the blind side will need to be protected, especially if Ware is pressuring from that side.

Rob: The Rams' last-ranked run defense (163.0) might appear skewed because opponents have held the lead so often, but they're also allowing 5.2 yards per carry. The Cowboys' interior offensive line had their hands full with the Patriots' big tackles, but let's see if re-signed Montrae Holland, Phil Costa and Kyle Kosier have better success pushing the pile against Rams tackles Fred Robbins and Justin Bannan and middle linebacker James Laurinaitis.

Josh: While he's hardly a household name, Rams pass rusher James Hall has had a little success in the league, finishing with 10.5 sacks last year. We'll see how Doug Free does against him following a fairly maligned start this year. If he's able to put some pressure on Tony Romo, it could lead to mistakes the Cowboys can't afford.

Nick: The return of fullback Tony Fiammetta might actually help more than we're realizing. He is a true fullback and the Cowboys signed him for a reason. While John Phillips was a willing blocker, he is 6-6. Most battles in the trenches are won by staying low and that's why you just don't see many taller fullbacks like that. I think Fiammetta will bring a spark to a running game that desperately needs one.

Rob: Newly-acquired Rams receiver Brandon Lloyd isn't stepping into an entirely new scheme. Lloyd played in Denver for new Rams offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, so he should feel comfortable with a lot of their sets right away. He's the playmaking receiver St. Louis has lacked this season due to injuries.

Josh: Steve Spagnuolo, the Rams coach, is pretty familiar with Jason Garrett's offense and how to defend Tony Romo, because he was the architect of the New York Giants defense through 2008. It was his unit that tripped up the high-powered Cowboys in that NFC Divisional Playoff Game in 2007.