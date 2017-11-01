Crawford The 1st Cowboys Defensive Lineman To Win Special Teams Award

FRISCO, Texas –With a blocked field goal that shifted momentum in the Cowboys' 33-19 win over the Redskins last Sunday, Tyrone Crawford is the first defensive lineman in team history to win NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, the NFL announced Wednesday.
Crawford's field goal block prevented the Redskins from taking a two-score lead in the second quarter. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick picked up the ball at the 10-yard line and returned it 86 yards, setting up an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run to take a 14-13 lead.
The Cowboys (4-3) would go on to score 19 unanswered points in their 14-point victory.
Crawford also had a sack and a forced fumble on defense. This is his first career player of the week award.