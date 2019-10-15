Crawford To Have Season-Ending Hip Surgery

The Cowboys' injury situation just got worse.

Veteran defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is expected to have season-ending surgery this week on a hip injury that has plagued him since the offseason.

Crawford had returned to the lineup the last two games after missing two straight against the Dolphins and Saints.

The surgery would put Crawford on injured reserve and out for the rest of the season.

Having him in the lineup has usually been a big benefit to the Cowboys, considering his ability to play both end and tackle. That has allowed the Cowboys to oftentimes keep fewer linemen active on Sundays, knowing that Crawford has the unique position flex.

So losing him will be a big blow for the Cowboys, who have already struggled to get a consistent pass rush, and have had some struggles in the run defense.