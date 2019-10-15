Crawford To Have Season-Ending Hip Surgery

Oct 15, 2019 at 01:48 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Crawford-To-Have-Season-Ending-Hip-Surgery-hero

The Cowboys' injury situation just got worse.

Veteran defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford is expected to have season-ending surgery this week on a hip injury that has plagued him since the offseason.

Crawford had returned to the lineup the last two games after missing two straight against the Dolphins and Saints.

The surgery would put Crawford on injured reserve and out for the rest of the season.

Having him in the lineup has usually been a big benefit to the Cowboys, considering his ability to play both end and tackle. That has allowed the Cowboys to oftentimes keep fewer linemen active on Sundays, knowing that Crawford has the unique position flex.

So losing him will be a big blow for the Cowboys, who have already struggled to get a consistent pass rush, and have had some struggles in the run defense.

Look for the Cowboys to lean on rookie Trysten Hill, who has been inactive for three of the six games this year. He should be able to provide some help in the middle of the line, but the Cowboys still need more consistency on the outside. And that could be even more of a problem now that Dorance Armstrong is banged up as well with a neck injury.

Don’t miss your chance to see the Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles when they return home to AT&T Stadium on Oct. 20. Get your tickets now!

Related Content

news

Updates: Cowboys Being Smart With Select Veterans

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

Blake Jarwin: Progresando, ansioso por volver al campo

El ala cerrada Blake Jarwin espera estar listo para el inicio del campamento de entrenamiento, luego de perderse la temporada 2020 debido a la lesión sufrida en el juego de apertura.
news

Blake Jarwin Progressing, Eager For Return

Blake Jarwin's 2020 season was cut woefully short, as he was lost during the season opener. On the bright side, that timeline gives him a better chance to be back in 2021.
news

Mailbag: Outlook At FS? Strength Of Schedule?

Why hasn't this coaching staff brought in a veteran presence at free safety to help the young secondary and who's going to play that position for us this upcoming season? 
Advertising