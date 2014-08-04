Written by Jay Betsill

It is a virtual certainty that the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' schedule will be busy as they are in demand year-round for corporate functions, endorsements, performances and appearances for their own sponsors in addition to their rehearsal schedule and the Cowboys home games at AT&T Stadium. On this particular Friday, the DCC engaged in multiple functions that only reinforced why they are the very best of the best.

The action got underway in the morning with a runway fashion show at Belk at Galleria Dallas. Belk, the nation's largest family owned and operated department store, recently inked a deal to become the "Official Style Destination of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders." In addition to providing the wardrobe for director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell as they filmed the CMT reality show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team 9, Belk will also be the exclusive provider of the iPromise clothing line for the benefit of Susan G. Komen, outside of the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shops.

"The synergy DCC and Belk share was apparent from the beginning. The company's commitment to the communities in which it operates, fashion, style and values mirror what the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders represent," said Finglass. "This partnership was a perfect fit, and we're excited to work alongside Belk in our upcoming football seasons."

Upon arrival, the ladies, who included the returning veterans and training camp candidates, were outfitted before participating in a mini-rehearsal. Third-year veteran Jenna was the first to walk the runway for the packed house that included many DCC alumni and just as she hit the end of the runway, the power went out in the entire Galleria.

While the electricity would remain out for close to two hours, it actually served as a team bonding experience as the cheerleaders took advantage of the time and rehearsed backstage. The show would go on and the DCC each appeared on the runway twice in various outfits for themes that depicted shopping, charity/luncheon, media and gala.

At the conclusion of the Belk show, the veterans headed directly to AT&T Stadium for the official kickoff of the 82nd Annual U.S. Conference of Mayors. An estimated 300-plus mayors, their families, support staff and corporate sponsors gathered in Dallas to promote the development of effective national urban/suburban policy and create a forum in which mayors can share ideas and information.

The DCC were split into two groups and positioned at both entrances to formally welcome the mayors, many of whom were donned in sports jerseys for the casual affair, and their guests to the home of the Cowboys. Once inside, the field had been transformed into a massive studio lounge area that included couches, cocktail tables, bars, buffets, photo booths and football-themed games.

"The mayor's conference was really cool," said four-year veteran Angela. "All of the people I spoke to had never been to AT&T Stadium and everyone was really excited to be here and see this amazing building."

There was a stage set up on the field for the event's musical guest, LeAnn Rimes. This would also be the platform for the Show Group to perform while the other veteran DCC were mingling with the crowd, posing for pictures and signing autographs.

For those DCC who had been at AT&T Stadium, the day was not over as they were on their way back to Valley Ranch to join the training camp candidates, who enjoyed a break after the fashion show and prior to the evening's practice session. The gracefulness with which the DCC blends the glamour and beauty with the powerful performances can be directly attributed to the fact that on days like this, they do not take the easy way out and cancel practice. They would actually stay late on this evening, leaving the complex shortly after 11:30 p.m.