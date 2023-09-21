#DALvsAZ

Dak on 100th start: 'Haven't achieved what I want'

Sep 21, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak-on-100th-start--‘Haven’t-achieved-what-I-want’-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, TX — With the 135th-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Dak Prescott, quarterback, Mississippi State. On this coming Sunday, when he faces the Arizona Cardinals, Prescott will take the field for what will be his 100th career start — a far cry from when he took the field as the Cowboys' starter for the first time on Sept. 11, 2016 against the New York Giants.

On a road that's included a list of ups-and-downs, the two-time Pro Bowler is thankful to still be around, also the longest tenured active quarterback in the entire NFC.

"It's a blessing, it really is," said Prescott. "I grew up wanting to play this game, wanting to play this game at its highest level — that's simply what this league is — to think back and see that I've had 99 at-bats and this would be the 100th, it's pretty cool. Being the physical game it is, knowing how hard it is to play and stay in this league, yeah, it's something special."

His first outing saw him and the Cowboys fall to the Giants with a 20-19 final score, one of only two times he's suffered a loss to the Giants in his eight-year career (both in that season and not a single time since).

He threw 45 times and finished with 227 yards with no turnovers.

"My first start? It was a loss, unfortunately," he recalled. "But I think I started out pretty fast out of the gate — being able to get the ball out to some guys — I remember [Cole Beasley] having a day. It was fun at AT&T Stadium, but to be on 100 and to be on the road, hopefully 100 more to go."

Prescott has seen his share of injury since taking the reins as Cowboys' franchise QB in the wake of a preseason injury that all but ended the Tony Romo era in Dallas.

A fractured ankle robbed him of the large majority of the 2020 season, he battled a preseason baseball-esque throwing injury in 2021, and he missed four games early in the 2022 season with a fractured thumb.

He's as healthy as he's ever been as the Cowboys try to move to 3-0 in 2023, however. Asked if his body reminds him that he's entering his 100th start, Prescott was refreshingly honest.

"Certain days, hell yeah," the 30-year-old said while wearing a huge grin. "Certain days it feels like a lot more than 100, but mentally and some days, physically, not at all. I do feel young. As I've knocked on wood and said I'm feeling healthy and being healthy, and I'm thankful for that.

"I put a lot of work into that, so to be where I am, as I said, let's hope for another 100."

In an exclusive interview with Prescott during this year's training camp, Prescott was posed the question regarding the ultimate mission of the Cowboys, i.e., if this is a "Super Bowl or bust" season.

His answer was definitive and unequivocal, so when assessing what he has and has not accomplished in his first 100 starts, you could probably guess how he feels.

"I haven't achieved what I want," he said. "The ultimate goal [is] the Super Bowl. Any personal goal is not anything I've really set out to go and get. Those things just come when you take care of what you're supposed to take care of and be the player you're supposed to be. I'm not quite to where I want to be, at all. Hopefully, it doesn't take 100 more starts.

"I've got some more at-bats this year and we're going at it full steam."

Related Content

news

Trevon Diggs suffers season-ending ACL injury

Starting cornerback Trevon Diggs left practice early on Thursday with a knee injury that has since been confirmed as a torn ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the season.
news

X Factors: 10 game-changers for Cowboys & Cards

Every game has a few guys that could impact the outcome. These 10 players should play a big role in Sunday's game between the Cardinals and Cowboys.
news

Science Lab: Aubrey off to hotter start than … Bailey?

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Parsons asking for public's help in naming lion celebration

Micah Parsons' new signature lion crawl celebration has captivated Cowboys fans through two weeks, but the DPOY candidate needs help on what exactly to call the celebration.
news

Mick Shots: Trying Not Being Run Over Again

How about that Cowboys' run defense? Mickey breaks it down in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, a kicking snub, forgetting Dak's past, another round for Woodson and more!
news

Lawrence: Cowboys 'gonna hunt', no matter who QB is

One of the leaders in the Dallas Cowboys locker room, DeMarcus Lawrence is not interested in hearing about who is or is not playing QB for the opposition on a week-to-week basis.
news

Updates: Biadasz suffers hamstring injury in practice 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Luke Schoonmaker describes hauling in first NFL touchdown

Rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker wasn't surprised on the play that he got his first touchdown on, but he was taken aback when he realized he got to keep the ball he scored with.
news

Odighizuwa on track for electric career-best season

Osa Odighizuwa has been electric for the Cowboys, more and more each season, and it's his work ethic and uniquely-sculpted athletic profile and background that propels him.
news

Nick at Nite: Micah Parsons is making my job hard

It's difficult to contextualize what Micah Parsons does on and off the football field, and that task is only becoming more difficult. In the most literal sense, what more can be said?
news

Kearse speaks on Mamba Mentality in 2023 Cowboys

Jayron Kearse helped lead yet another electric defensive charge by the Cowboys, as they continue to suffocate teams to begin the 2023 — never letting up until the job is done.
Advertising