Dak Pledges $1 Million To Aid Social Justice

Prescott's pledge comes in the middle of a nationwide movement.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died in police custody in Minnesota on May 25, sparking outrage and protests calling for social justice and equality. Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after cameras filmed him kneeling on Floyd's neck for eight minutes. (Update: According to published reports Wednesday afternoon, Chauvin's charge is being increased to second-degree murder, and three other ex-Minneapolis police officers will face aiding and abetting charges.)

Said Prescott in his post: As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!"

The last few weeks have been challenging for Prescott on a personal level. His older brother Jace, his "Idol," died in late April.

Through grief, Prescott found a "bigger purpose."

"It is our obligation to tell our neighbor how much they matter to us and take a stand for the greater good of each other," he said.

In his lengthy post, Prescott said he doesn't believe looting and violence is the answer. He said he has the "utmost respect" for those who protect and serve communities with passion, but asked that police "hold your own accountable."

With a $1 million pledge, he seeks to be part of the solution.