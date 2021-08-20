Dak Prescott To Do More In Practice Next Week

Aug 20, 2021 at 02:30 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Updates--Dak-To-Do-More-In-Practice-Next-Week-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Sounds like quarterback Dak Prescott will begin to do more in practice next week as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder strain that has limited him since July 28.

Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't commit to a full plate of reps for Prescott but indicated that he'll begin to ramp up some.

"To be honest with you, we're just trusting the training staff on this one. They're counting every throw," McCarthy said. "This is a volume regulation, endurance. There's a big-picture outlook to this. He'll definitely be involved in some form of practice more than this week. To stand here and tell you he'd be full go and take all the reps, I'm not there yet."

Prescott has been held of team-drill reps to this point as a precaution. He's not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans or the Aug. 29 preseason finale against the Jaguars.

Instead, the Cowboys are building up his volume of throws in preparation for the Sept. 9 season opener at Tampa Bay.

Related Content

news

8 Players To Watch Saturday vs. Houston

When the Cowboys play the Texans Friday night, plenty of roster spots are up for grabs. Here's 8 key players to watch.
news

Updates: Stephen Jones Addresses Potential Trade 

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

CeeDee & Williams Videos Earn Lone Star Emmys

The Cowboys Media Team took home two more Lone Star Emmy awards this week.
news

Plan For Starters Different For Offense/Defense

Head coach Mike McCarthy outlines the playing time plan for Saturday's preseason game against the Texans at AT&T Stadium.
Advertising