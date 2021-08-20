Dak Prescott To Do More In Practice Next Week

FRISCO, Texas – Sounds like quarterback Dak Prescott will begin to do more in practice next week as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder strain that has limited him since July 28.
Head coach Mike McCarthy didn't commit to a full plate of reps for Prescott but indicated that he'll begin to ramp up some.
"To be honest with you, we're just trusting the training staff on this one. They're counting every throw," McCarthy said. "This is a volume regulation, endurance. There's a big-picture outlook to this. He'll definitely be involved in some form of practice more than this week. To stand here and tell you he'd be full go and take all the reps, I'm not there yet."
Prescott has been held of team-drill reps to this point as a precaution. He's not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans or the Aug. 29 preseason finale against the Jaguars.
Instead, the Cowboys are building up his volume of throws in preparation for the Sept. 9 season opener at Tampa Bay.