Offseason | 2024

Dak's restructure opens up flexibility for extension

Mar 18, 2024 at 10:45 AM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys did some accounting moves over the weekend on Dak Prescott's contract that shuffled some money around on the cap.

More than anything, the move could help the Cowboys sign their starting quarterback to a long-term extension, which seems to be the ultimate goal.

The Cowboys converted Prescott's $5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, and also added two more voidable years, which is something the QB had to agree on. That move freed up $4 million in cap space this year, knocking down his cap hit to $55.4 million. However, that $4 million doesn't go away, it moves to next year's dead cap money, which is now over $40 million in 2025, just on Prescott alone.

But this restructure allows the Cowboys and Prescott to continue negotiations on a long-term extension.

"Dak's been willing to work with us, and we've had great discussions about his contract. He's all in on working with us," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said. "That's about all we'll say about our negotiations with him. We wanna keep those private. And we won't get into timelines, but it's a priority for us. Similar to CeeDee - very similar, and same with Micah. That's our goal: is to work on getting those three guys signed [to extensions]."

As Jones discussed timelines, the Cowboys have Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons all under contract for this season, but long-term deals would ultimately lock them onto the roster for several years, but could even create a little cap relief for this year and next.

