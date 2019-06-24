Dak: "There's No Ceiling On This Team"

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott has never been one to listen to outside noise. Even still, there's no use ignoring it.

With a young, talented roster coming off a playoff push, there are plenty of expectations on this 2019 Cowboys team. As the quarterback of said team, a lot of those expectations fall at the feet of Prescott – and that's before considering the eventual contract extension that's heading his way.

Not surprisingly, Prescott embraces that. Speaking to reporters on Sunday at his youth football camp in Justin, Texas, he set that standard himself.

"My expectations are high," Prescott said. "Not necessarily any ceiling on what I can do or what this team can do. It's just been about work. Simply just working to get better in every aspect of my game, making sure my teammates are doing the same. We're excited for the position we're in."

That continues the theme from the offseason program, where Prescott looked sharp and determined in guiding the Cowboys' offense through OTAs and minicamp. Heading into his fourth season, all eyes will be on how he performs in attempting to improve this Dallas offense, regardless of what his future salary winds up being.

The Cowboys famously haven't reached an NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season, let alone a Super Bowl. For a franchise that has repeated its desire to take the next step to that level, it's encouraging that its quarterback isn't shying away from the challenge.