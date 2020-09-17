Dak Wants To Take More Advantage Of Deep Balls

The passing game didn't exactly struggle. Prescott threw for 266 yards, and he averaged a solid seven yards per attempt against the Rams' secondary. Still, it does feel a bit misguided not to take more advantage of the big-play potential provided by the likes of Gallup, Lamb and Amari Cooper. It's something Prescott said falls on him to put into action.

"I think it's the play calling and it starts with me obviously making that decision to push the ball down the field and knowing I've got great playmakers that will go win those contested battles," he said.

At the same time, there are outside factors that might affect the viability of that idea. Prescott will likely have his right side protected by rookie Terence Steele again on Sunday against the likes of Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler. And while it's too soon to make a call about his game status, Tyron Smith did not practice on Thursday afternoon.

if the Cowboys are going to test the deep part of the field, Prescott is going to need some help from his offensive line. Asked about it, though, he said he can help them just as much as they help him.