Dak Wants To Take More Advantage Of Deep Balls

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott noticed it, too.
For all the hype about the Cowboys' passing attack this offseason, it would have been impossible not to notice it.
The 47-yard shot that Prescott threw to Michael Gallup with 30 seconds left in Sunday's loss to the Rams – the one that was wiped away by an offensive pass interference penalty – was the deepest throw he attempted all night.
In fact, coupled with a 33-yard crossing route to CeeDee Lamb, it was one of just two truly deep throws the Cowboys attempted all night. That's something Prescott said will need to change.
"Obviously, you go back and look at the game plan, that's something we want to take advantage of and do more," he said. "I realize that was the first shot taken downfield as well, and the receivers we have, I think you want to give them more opportunities to make plays whether it's one on one, whether it's a designed play or not."
The passing game didn't exactly struggle. Prescott threw for 266 yards, and he averaged a solid seven yards per attempt against the Rams' secondary. Still, it does feel a bit misguided not to take more advantage of the big-play potential provided by the likes of Gallup, Lamb and Amari Cooper. It's something Prescott said falls on him to put into action.
"I think it's the play calling and it starts with me obviously making that decision to push the ball down the field and knowing I've got great playmakers that will go win those contested battles," he said.
At the same time, there are outside factors that might affect the viability of that idea. Prescott will likely have his right side protected by rookie Terence Steele again on Sunday against the likes of Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler. And while it's too soon to make a call about his game status, Tyron Smith did not practice on Thursday afternoon.
if the Cowboys are going to test the deep part of the field, Prescott is going to need some help from his offensive line. Asked about it, though, he said he can help them just as much as they help him.
"Those guys are fighting their tails off, and I always tell them we work together," he said. "Some of the plays, I'm going to need them to block a little bit longer. Some of the plays, I'm going to have do to my job and help them out. Just get the ball out fast."
