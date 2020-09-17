Dak Wants To Take More Advantage Of Deep Balls

Sep 17, 2020 at 06:00 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak-Wants-To-Take-More-Advantage-Of-Deep-Balls-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott noticed it, too.

For all the hype about the Cowboys' passing attack this offseason, it would have been impossible not to notice it.

The 47-yard shot that Prescott threw to Michael Gallup with 30 seconds left in Sunday's loss to the Rams – the one that was wiped away by an offensive pass interference penalty – was the deepest throw he attempted all night.

In fact, coupled with a 33-yard crossing route to CeeDee Lamb, it was one of just two truly deep throws the Cowboys attempted all night. That's something Prescott said will need to change.

"Obviously, you go back and look at the game plan, that's something we want to take advantage of and do more," he said. "I realize that was the first shot taken downfield as well, and the receivers we have, I think you want to give them more opportunities to make plays whether it's one on one, whether it's a designed play or not."

The passing game didn't exactly struggle. Prescott threw for 266 yards, and he averaged a solid seven yards per attempt against the Rams' secondary. Still, it does feel a bit misguided not to take more advantage of the big-play potential provided by the likes of Gallup, Lamb and Amari Cooper. It's something Prescott said falls on him to put into action.

"I think it's the play calling and it starts with me obviously making that decision to push the ball down the field and knowing I've got great playmakers that will go win those contested battles," he said.

At the same time, there are outside factors that might affect the viability of that idea. Prescott will likely have his right side protected by rookie Terence Steele again on Sunday against the likes of Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler. And while it's too soon to make a call about his game status, Tyron Smith did not practice on Thursday afternoon.

if the Cowboys are going to test the deep part of the field, Prescott is going to need some help from his offensive line. Asked about it, though, he said he can help them just as much as they help him.

"Those guys are fighting their tails off, and I always tell them we work together," he said. "Some of the plays, I'm going to need them to block a little bit longer. Some of the plays, I'm going to have do to my job and help them out. Just get the ball out fast."

Don't miss the chance to see the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in the first regular season home game of the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 20th. Click HERE to buy your tickets now!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

Big Facts: Dak Seeking First TD Pass vs. Falcons
news

Big Facts: Dak Seeking First TD Pass vs. Falcons

Here are a dozen crucial facts to know ahead of Sunday afternoon's matchup at Noon CT on FOX.
Injuries Force Cowboys To Regroup At Linebacker
news

Injuries Force Cowboys To Regroup At Linebacker

With Leighton Vander Esch and Sean Lee sidelined for the next few weeks, Jaylon Smith and the linebackers will have to make adjustments.
Writer's Blocks: Sometimes, Overreacting Is OK
news

Writer's Blocks: Sometimes, Overreacting Is OK

Funny how 60 minutes of football can change nine months of narrative.
McCarthy: Trevon Diggs Has Earned Starting Job
news

McCarthy: Trevon Diggs Has Earned Starting Job

Trevon Diggs started at cornerback in his NFL debut against the Rams, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is impressed with the rookie's early performance.
Mick Shots: Going All The Way Around The Horn
news

Mick Shots: Going All The Way Around The Horn

Stephen Jones continually reminds us that player acquisition is 365 days a year.
Gallup: Big Plays Are Going To Come For WRs
news

Gallup: Big Plays Are Going To Come For WRs

 Realistically, the Cowboys' receivers were probably never going to live up to the hype.
Zeke Not Expecting Another "Weird" Game Sunday 
news

Zeke Not Expecting Another "Weird" Game Sunday 

While Ezekiel Elliott says he doesn't feed off crowd noise, he will welcome a different atmosphere Sunday at AT&T Stadium, where some fans are expected to attend.
Injury Updates: Surgery For Lee; Erving's Timetable
news

Injury Updates: Surgery For Lee; Erving's Timetable

Some clearer timetables for two players currently on injured reserve:
Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Cowboys & Falcons
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines For Cowboys & Falcons

Losing the first game is bad enough, but falling into an 0-2 start can be a tough hill to climb. That's a storyline for both teams this Sunday.
Why Week 1's 4th & 3 "Won't Be The Last Time"
news

Why Week 1's 4th & 3 "Won't Be The Last Time"

The desired result wasn't achieved, but it sure seemed like Mike McCarthy was sending a message in the fourth quarter on Sunday night.
Jerry Jones: "Play It By Ear" With Attendance
news

Jerry Jones: "Play It By Ear" With Attendance

Week 1 provided a first look of what a Dallas Cowboys game would look like in 2020, but Week 2 should be a bit of a different story.

Advertising