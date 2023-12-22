Dak won't make excuses, needs win to cure road woes

"We'll see Sunday, but first and foremost it's about our approach and our focus throughout the week, understanding that we've got to turn that up a little bit," Prescott said Thursday. "We gotta do that going into the week to make sure that everything we've done throughout the week carries over. This is a team that prepares the right way, attacks the day the right way and it can't be any different when you go on the road."

Mike McCarthy along with Dak Prescott spoke immediately after the loss in Buffalo about the importance of identifying the issue with the Cowboys' performance on the road, and while those conversations did happen this week back in Frisco, Prescott knows the only correction is to complete the task at hand.

"I don't know if there is anything concrete, honestly," he said. "Different things you could say, maybe it's this, maybe it's that at the end of the day. The type of guy I am, the conversations we have, they are all going to be excuses."

"We've just got to come out with the energy and maintain it throughout the game, regardless of the score, regardless of the down. The belief, the emotional discipline, maturity and competitiveness to not blink and enjoy when it's you against the world."

Christmas Eve serves as an immediate opportunity to bounce back against one of the best teams in the NFL on their home turf, and it's an opportunity the team looks to take advantage of before almost certainly having to go on the road in the playoffs.