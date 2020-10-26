Dalton in Protocol; Key Veterans Return This Week

Oct 26, 2020 at 02:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Dalton-in-Protocol;-Key-Veterans-Return-This-Week-hero

FRISCO, Texas – As expected, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is in the concussion protocol on Monday and will likely remain there most of the week as the Cowboys continue to monitor after the vicious hit he took late in Sunday's game.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones commented on both Dalton and the hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic on his weekly show on 105.3 "The Fan" in Dallas.

"Obviously Andy is in protocol. He'll have to work through that, said Jones, who also serves on the NFL's Competition Committee. "Of course, the lick that he took, the hit that he took when he was sliding is exactly what we don't want in our game. I think the refs handled it accordingly and ejected the player, and probably what you would fully expect on a situation like that. So, it's never going to be perfect. This is a fast game, and as we know, levels are changing. It's very unfortunate obviously. Andy is a pro and thinking about him, and he'll be in protocol, and we'll see how he progresses."

If Dalton doesn't play this week, the Cowboys would likely turn to rookie Ben DiNucci, who finished the game on Sunday. The team also added veteran journeyman Garrett Gilbert two weeks ago and he will probably get a few more reps this week.

Whoever starts at quarterback should welcome back All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Sunday's game with a concussion he sustained the week before against Arizona.

"We get Zack Martin back this week," Jones said. "We get Chidobe Awuzie back this week. Looks like Joe Looney may have a chance to come back, and then we've got the guys who are going to work every day. That's what we have to do as a team."

Awuzie has been out since Week 2 with a hamstring injury that landed him on IR. Looney suffered a sprained MCL on the first play of the Cleveland game on Oct. 4.

While Martin should slide back into the right gaurd spot and Awuzie is expected to start at corner, it's uncertain if Looney would regain his starting spot at center over rookie Tyler Biadasz.

With all the changes on the O-line, the Cowboys will probably work a few different rotations that might involve Looney at guard and/or Martin even playing right tackle as he did to finish the Seattle game.

Related Content

news

Further Review: Dissecting The Washington Debacle

For the second straight week, the Cowboys overmatched, this time against a Washington team that was also struggling. Let's take a closer look at key players, moments and stats from the 25-3 defeat.
news

Jones Undeterred By 2-5: 'It's Going To Take Time'

The Cowboys' rough start continues, but Stephen Jones and the organization are committed to staying the course.
news

Spagnola: Plain & Simple, Just Not Good Enough

It's time to face reality … injuries and all, this team just simply isn't good enough.
news

Scouts's Take: O-Line Dominated In The Trenches

Bucky Brooks has 10 takeaways from the game, including the O-line's rough day and the lack of chemistry within the team.
news

Eatman: Flat From The Start; Flattened By The End  

With their backs already against the wall, the Cowboys didn't bring enough fight, from start to finish.
news

McCarthy: Replacing DC Hasn't Crossed My Mind

It's a question that was bound to be asked in the face of another disappointing performance.
news

McCarthy: No "Candy Coating It" After 25-3 Loss

Mike McCarthy doesn't know how many ways he can say it, but the Cowboys continued to beat themselves in Sunday's 25-3 loss.
news

Cowboys Befuddled By Non-Response To Bostic Hit

It was a small moment in a flabbergasting game, but it was clearly something that stood out to Mike McCarthy.
news

Update On Andy Dalton After Dangerous Hit 

Dalton was feeling better after the game but will enter the NFL's concussion protocol heading into Week 8.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Tone Was Set On First Play

Several forgotten plays affected the game, including the first play from scrimmage and a dropped pass in the end zone.   
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Lose At Washington, 25-3

Even before starting quarterback Andy Dalton has to leave the game due to injury, turnovers and poor play again doom the Cowboys in a 25-3 loss to division-rival Washington.

Advertising