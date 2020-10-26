Further Review: Dissecting The Washington Debacle

7 / 9

So, That Happened: Andy Dalton was running for his life the entire game. In the third quarter, he rushed up the middle and slid down to avoid contact but was hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic in the head, suffering a concussion. His helmet was knocked off by the hit, which caused an immediate ejection for Bostic. Dalton was helped off to the sideline and then to the locker room before being ruled out of the game. Bostic will likely be fined by the NFL if not more, while Dalton will continue to be monitored by the team for his status this week. Meanwhile, rookie Ben DiNucci finished the game and could be the team's starter next week.