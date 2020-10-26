Further Review: Dissecting The Washington Debacle

The Cowboys suffered through one of their worst losses in recent memory – a 25-3 defeat to a Washington squad that had lost five straight games.
There wasn't much good, overpowered by too much of the bad and the ugly.
Before we turn the page, let's take one last further review at the key players, moments, milestones and stats from this game.
For the second straight week, the Cowboys overmatched, this time against a Washington team that was also struggling. Let's take a closer look at key players, moments and stats from the 25-3 defeat.