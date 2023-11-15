DALvsCAR 10 Spot: Week 11 | 2023

X Factors: 10 key players for Cowboys & Panthers
The first meeting was a 40-0 blowout by the Cowboys in Week 1. But let's see how things have changed for each team as the Giants come to AT&T Stadium on Sunday for a rematch.
Since the Super Bowl is always the goal for every team, we decided to rank the Top 10 X-factors for the Cowboys and Panthers, using roman numerals, since 10 = X.
Here we go, these 10 guys will likely be big difference-makers one way or another.
Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Panthers
The Cowboys are trying to build a winning streak as they head into the final stretch of games. At 6-3, they play at Carolina before a three-game homestand. The Panthers are just 1-8 this year with their lone win against Houston. Can the Panthers find a way to pull off the Texas sweep?
Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Panthers and five for the Cowboys.