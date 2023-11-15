Rank'Em: 10 memorable game vs. Panthers

7 / 10

4. Cowboys at Panthers • Jan. 5, 1997 (NFC Divisional Round) • Ericsson Stadium • L, 26-17

The first time the Cowboys ever faced Carolina came in the second round of the 1996 playoffs. But even though the Panthers had just joined the NFL the year before, they were certainly no slouch. Troy Aikman was sacked twice and threw three interceptions with Carolina also getting four field goals from John Kasay to keep Dallas at bay.

Cowboys at Panthers • Oct. 1, 2000 • Ericsson Stadium • W, 16-13 (OT)

Dallas turned to its ground game to get this win, as Emmitt Smith ran for 132 yards and a touchdown with the team totaling 173 rushing yards overall. Tied 10-10 at the half, each side added a field goal in regulation before Cowboys kicker Tim Seder brought home the victory with a 24-yard field goal in overtime.

*Cowboys vs. Panthers • Oct. 3, 2021 • AT&T Stadium • W, 36-28 *

The Cowboys were trailing after two quarters, 14-13, but the game would be quite different after the break. That's when Dallas reeled off 23 unanswered points in the second half to put the game out of reach. Dak Prescott finished with only 188 yards passing but had four touchdown throws, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 143 yards and a score himself.

Cowboys at Panthers • Jan. 3, 2004 (NFC Wild Card Playoff) • Ericsson Stadium • L, 29-10

Although the Cowboys had beaten the Panthers at home six weeks earlier, they couldn't get the job done in the playoffs. Once Carolina jumped out to a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter, Dallas could never dig itself out of the hole. Overall, the Cowboys managed just 204 yards of offense with Quincy Carter's late score the team's only touchdown.

Cowboys vs. Panthers • Oct. 11, 1998 • Texas Stadium • W, 27-20

With Troy Aikman out due to injury, current Cowboys backup quarterback Jason Garrett got the win in this one over former Cowboys backup quarterback Steve Beuerlein. Down 14-3 at one point, Dallas collected 24 straight points behind Garrett's 287 passing yards and two touchdown tosses. In the losing effort, the Panthers' Beuerlein totaled 286 yards and three scores.

*Cowboys vs. Panthers • Nov. 26, 2015 • AT&T Stadium • L, 33-14 *

Unfortunately, this game was memorable for all the wrong reasons. The only time these two have ever met on Thanksgiving, the undefeated Panthers overwhelmed the Cowboys, jumping out to a 23-3 lead in the first half alone. Even worse, Tony Romo fractured his left clavicle again on the last play of the third quarter and was lost for the season.

Cowboys vs. Panthers • Nov. 23, 2003 • Texas Stadium • W, 24-20

This game was somewhat strange in that despite the score being relatively low, there were seven lead changes. Neither side added consecutive points in what was truly a seesaw affair. And though both teams struggled to run the ball – the Cowboys finished with 75 rushing yards and Carolina 65 – Aveion Cason's 16-yard touchdown dash proved to be the difference.

Cowboys at Panthers • Dec. 24, 2005 • Bank of America Stadium • W, 24-20

On their way to an eventual showing in the NFC Championship Game, Carolina was the favorite in this matchup. Except someone forgot to tell the Cowboys. Julius Jones erupted for 194 rushing yards – the second-highest total of his career – and a pair of touchdowns while Terry Glenn scored with just 24 seconds left to give Dallas the upset victory.

Cowboys vs. Panthers • Oct. 13, 2002 • Texas Stadium • W, 14-13

The Cowboys were down 13-0 with just over four minutes to play when Quincy Carter struck lightning on an 80-yard touchdown pass to speedster Joey Galloway. Dallas' quarterback then went to work again, and on fourth-and-14 at the Carolina 24-yard line, he threw the game-winning score to Antonio Bryant with only 56 seconds left on the clock.

Cowboys at Panthers • Oct. 29, 2006 • Bank of America Stadium • W, 35-14

Although he took over for Drew Bledsoe at halftime the week before, this game perhaps marked the official beginning of the Tony Romo era. In his starting debut, the young gunslinger threw for 270 yards, including 107 to wideout Terrell Owens, and connected with Jason Witten on a touchdown pass, the first of many between the two.

