 Skip to main content
Advertising

Offseason | 2024

DaRon Bland has a different 'goal 'in mind for 2024

Feb 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

DaRon-Bland-has-a-different-‘goal-‘in-mind-for-2024-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

He started the season as the third cornerback on the roster. When the entire NFL season was over, DaRon Bland was one five finalists for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

And in between, what a ride it was for Bland, who not only led the league with nine interceptions, but his stamp on NFL history in becoming the first player to ever return five picks for a touchdown in a single season.

The handful of Pick-6's was truly the highlight of Bland's season, which also included an All-Pro selection and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Bland said it was kind of "surreal" to think back at the start of the season and finishing with him participating with the NFC roster at the Pro Bowl and then suited up at NFL Honors among the best players in the league.

"I just tried to have a lot of fun with it," said Bland, who admits he was a little disappointed he didn't win Defensive Player of the Year, which went to Cleveland's Myles Garrett. "It was an honor to just be a nominee. But I definitely thought I had a shot with the season that I had. But it was cool to just be there."

And the reason he was "there" was because of the nine interceptions he had in 2023, which begs the question on what he plans to do for an encore this year.

However, Bland might be keeping his own personal goals to himself, but said he's focused more on the bigger picture.

"I'm thinking about a little bit of everything," Bland said. "It's hard to put out some personal goals right now after last season. It's really important for us to focus on our team goals right now."

And that starts with the defense, which will certainly have a different look with new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, but also in the secondary. With Trevon Diggs coming back from an ACL injury, he's expected to start alongside Bland. But the Cowboys also have two unrestricted free agents at cornerback in Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis, coupled with the upcoming draft.

But Bland said he's not worried how the lineups will "shake out" or even meshing with his new DC.

Bland was just seven years old the last time Zimmer coached the Cowboys and admitted he wasn't that familiar with his coaching style in Minnesota.

But he's already heard about Zimmer's intensity and hard-nosed coaching style, which doesn't bother Bland at all.

"That's great for me. My hardest coach ever was my dad.," Bland said. "To me, nobody would ever be harder on me than him. I'm just excited to get started again."

Related Content

news

Cowboys hire Steve Shimko as offensive assistant

The Dallas Cowboys have hired Boston College offensive coordinator Steve Shimko as an offensive assistant.
news

Mick Shots: Danny knows what QBs go through

It's a conversation with a man who knows in this week's Mick Shots, as Mickey talks with former Cowboys quarterback Danny White about Dak Prescott and the team. Plus, some familiarity among the new defensive coaches, no likely franchise tags and more.
news

Open Market: Cowboys' free agency options at DE

Micah Parsons leads a group of Dallas Cowboys' pass rushers who enter this offseason with a myriad of questions that can be readily answered in 2024 NFL free agency.
news

Open Market: Cowboys should make splash at RB

Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle are both approaching NFL free agency in 2024, and it presents an opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to make major changes at RB
news

Draft Blog: Making the case for trading up and trading back

The 2024 Draft Blog is officially kicked off as Nick Harris and Kyle Youmans dive into the daily ongoings of the draft process leading up to the NFL Draft in late April.
news

Science Lab: Cowboys' tag is likely a no-go in 2024

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Jimmy Johnson is 'back in the fold' with Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson was inducted into the Ring of Honor by Dallas Cowboys' owner and general manager Jerry Jones in 2023, and it's sparked a rekindling of a legendary relationship.
news

Open Market: Top options for Cowboys TE insurance

Jake Ferguson has ascended to the role of TE1 for the Dallas Cowboys, but he's the only known variable in 2024, and maybe NFL free agency can provide insurance.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys have had MVP finalist 23 times

Dak Prescott was the most recent MVP finalist in team history, finishing second for the prestigious award. Here's the list of 23 other occasions the Cowboys have had a finalist.
news

Updates: Micah Parsons wins NBA Celebrity MVP

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Open Market: Time for Cowboys to overkill at WR?

CeeDee Lamb leads a room of talented WRs that invoke lots of confidence within the Dallas Cowboys, but how willing is the organization to push all of its chips onto the table?
Advertising