DaRon Bland has a different 'goal 'in mind for 2024

And the reason he was "there" was because of the nine interceptions he had in 2023, which begs the question on what he plans to do for an encore this year.

However, Bland might be keeping his own personal goals to himself, but said he's focused more on the bigger picture.

"I'm thinking about a little bit of everything," Bland said. "It's hard to put out some personal goals right now after last season. It's really important for us to focus on our team goals right now."

And that starts with the defense, which will certainly have a different look with new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, but also in the secondary. With Trevon Diggs coming back from an ACL injury, he's expected to start alongside Bland. But the Cowboys also have two unrestricted free agents at cornerback in Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis, coupled with the upcoming draft.

But Bland said he's not worried how the lineups will "shake out" or even meshing with his new DC.

Bland was just seven years old the last time Zimmer coached the Cowboys and admitted he wasn't that familiar with his coaching style in Minnesota.

But he's already heard about Zimmer's intensity and hard-nosed coaching style, which doesn't bother Bland at all.