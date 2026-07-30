DaRon Bland looking to return to his 'real self' in 2026

During OTAs and minicamp, Bland was part of the stretch lines at the beginning of practice and did some light individual work, but was mainly part of the rehab group on the resistance cords working with Cowboys director of rehab Britt Brown.

As he retakes the field, Bland says he has no physical limitations.

"We're full go," Bland said. "Full go. It's limited reps, but full go."

Being back on the grass with his teammates is a relief for Bland, who was exasperated by not being able to play as much as he or the Cowboys would've liked over the last two seasons.

"It was very frustrating, because it was also my first ever injury," Bland said. "And to be able to miss games like that, it was real frustrating trying to get back on the field. I'm always one guy that's always trying to push himself to be better. It's hard to take that step back sometimes."

In 2023, Bland was an All-Pro and set the NFL record for pick-sixes in a season with five, plus led the league in total interceptions with nine. The Cowboys showed they believe he can return to a high level of play when they signed him to a four-year, $92 million deal last before the 2025 season, and Bland believes he can as well.

"I'm confident right now," Bland said. "This whole rehab, I've had no hiccups like last time. It feels way stronger."

This offseason, the Cowboys have given their defense a brand-new look. From hiring first-time coordinator Christian Parker to a flurry of new faces across the board, Bland has suddenly become tied for the most experienced cornerback on Dallas' roster.

"It definitely came quick," Bland said of being one of the more tenured players the Cowboys have at his position. "I'm only in year five, but it feels good to be known as a guy that some of the guys can come to because of all my experience."

With Parker calling the shots for Dallas' defense now, Bland has a coordinator that has a history coaching and developing players at his position, with Parker having spent most of his career as a defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator. That comes with its benefits.

"It's great," Bland said. "You get somebody that has the same mindset as you and knows what's going to happen in the game and what you should do and wouldn't do. It just helps you keep you on your toes."

Speaking of being kept on your toes, Bland and the rest of the Cowboys secondary will be that way throughout all of their practices, facing Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and the Cowboys' offense. Bland sees those reps against one another paying dividends for him and his teammates throughout the year.

"They're some of the best in the league," Bland said of going against Lamb and Pickens in practice. "They prepare you for each and every week, because you're never going to see guys like that every week. I see them every day in practice. It's going to be good."

With going against two Pro Bowl receivers every day and feeling healthy again, Bland has a fire lit underneath him to prove himself once more.