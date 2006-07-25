Davis' Situation Raises Free Safety Concerns

Roy Williams: Won't have much competition again. Is hoping to get a new deal, though.

Keith Davis: Spent two years earning Parcells' trust. Now he'll begin training camp having to do it all over again.

Marcus Coleman: Could begin camp as the starting free safety. But does he have enough to keep the job, too?

Willie Pile: Seems to be the forgotten player in the mix. But he played well in the nickel and on special teams last year.

Justin Beriault: If he's fully recovered from the knee injury, watch out. He could find himself in the safety mix, too.

Pat Watkins: Wants to prove he should've been drafted higher. Also needs to prove safeties can stand 6-5 and succeed.

Darrell Brooks: Rookie free agent who has a tough hill to climb. But he was productive in college, twice earning All-Pac 10 honors.

Abram Elam: The Cowboys have given him a second chance to resurrect his career. Has good size (6-0, 205), but we'll see if there's anything else.