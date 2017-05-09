DCC Melissa's Retirement Letter

By @DCC_Melissa
Coming from Las Vegas where there were no professional sports teams, to Dallas where sports are a way of life, I wanted to be a part of that energy and community.
I grew up dancing at competitions and conventions, but when I auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders I can honestly say I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I wouldn't trade the last three years for anything.
Being a DCC has brought so much joy to me and my family when we needed it most, and has brought some of the best people I've ever met into my life. Performing in that iconic uniform, losing my cool with the best fans in the NFL when the 'Boys win games, visiting and thanking US military personnel overseas, teaching and dancing with little future cheerleaders at DCC Academy, and the long days and nights rehearsing and being silly with my squad are just a few of my favorite memories.
Thank you to my amazing supportive family. Thank you to the Cowboys Organization. Thank you to Charlotte, Kelli, and Judy. Thank you to my awesome friends. And thank you to the Dallas community and the Dallas Cowboys fans, your support and kind words mean more to all of us than you know. Keep it up, and I'll be right there with you this coming year watching our Cowboys win it all!
