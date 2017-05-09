DCC Melissa's Retirement Letter

Being a DCC has brought so much joy to me and my family when we needed it most, and has brought some of the best people I've ever met into my life. Performing in that iconic uniform, losing my cool with the best fans in the NFL when the 'Boys win games, visiting and thanking US military personnel overseas, teaching and dancing with little future cheerleaders at DCC Academy, and the long days and nights rehearsing and being silly with my squad are just a few of my favorite memories.