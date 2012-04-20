DE Geathers Re-Signs To One-Year Contract

As expected, the Cowboys have re-signed defensive end Clifton Geathers to a one-year contract on Friday.
Geathers, who only played in five games last year, could factor into the defensive line rotation more in 2012, depending on the Cowboys' upcoming draft.
The 6-7, 320-pound lineman recorded just two tackles last season.
One of five exclusive rights free agents who was offered a tender contract in March, Geathers three games in December last year, recording all three of his quarterback pressures.
Geathers is expected to be included in a defensive line position along with Marcus Spears, Jason Hatcher, Kenyon Coleman and Sean Lissemore, and then newly-added end Baraka Atkins.