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Deal Between Will Herring, Cowboys Now Off Table

Mar 14, 2014 at 05:09 AM
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Rowan Kavner

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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Greg Trott


IRVING, Texas – The deal between the Cowboys and former Saints linebacker Will Herring is now off.

Herring had announced the agreement with the Cowboys on Thursday on Twitter, stating that he's "blessed to be playing in Big D this year and to be a part of the Cowboys' organization," but the deal fell apart by Friday before Herring had signed.

It was a mutual parting of the ways that had to do with the language of the contract. Herring was a fifth-round pick from Auburn in 2007 who spent four years in Seattle and the last three in New Orleans, mostly as a special teams ace. He played in all 16 games each of the last two seasons with 13 tackles each year. [embedded_ad]

Herring also recorded an interception in 2013, which marked his third in the last four years. He started three games in his three years with the Saints.

The move would have been the third signing for the Cowboys in free agency, after inking deals with defensive end Jeremy Mincey and defensive tackle Terrell McClain.

Herring's signing would have also put into question the future of Danny McCray, the Cowboys' special teams star who's now an unrestricted free agent. Herring finished second on the Saints with seven special teams tackles last season.

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