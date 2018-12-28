Blog: Lee Hoping To Build Toward Playoffs

(Dec. 6; 2:30 p.m.) – The Cowboys' offense has risen in several rankings during a four-game win streak that started with a Nov. 11 road victory over this Sunday's opponent, the Eagles.

Yet, through 12 games, Dallas also ranks atop the league with 45 sacks allowed. With a month left in the season, that's already a career-high total for quarterback Dak Prescott, who was sacked a season-high seven times in last Thursday's win over the Saints.

"Everybody's got a piece of that, and we're working hard to improve that," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. "It's not the (offensive) line protection or Dak holding the ball or any of that stuff. All of those at times are a part of that, but everybody's got to be on the same page.

"We missed a couple opportunities where we were thinking a guy was going to be somewhere and it surprised the quarterback. So we all have a piece of that, me No. 1, and we're just working hard to improve that area, especially these last four games."

Prescott says the pass protection is a collective effort that "starts with me" in getting rid of the ball at times when possible.

"I wouldn't say I'm ever just willing to surrender like that and take a sack," he said. "If anything, it's about taking care of the ball, and if I've got a guy taking me down and that's my best option of taking care of the ball, then yeah, I'll do that. But it's as simple sometimes as just throwing the ball away, throwing it over a guy's head, getting it out to the (running) back, whether it's complete or not."

Overall, the offensive line has made improvements since Marc Colombo was promoted to primary position coach. The run game has found its stride, in particular, with Ezekiel Elliott averaging 117.3 yards during the win streak.

And despite the sack totals, Prescott has completed 74 percent of his passes with 4 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

"I think the identity of our room has changed over the last five weeks or whatever it's been," guard Zack Martin said. "I think we're getting back to some of the things in the run game. We've got to do a better job in protection. But guys are working to get better each week and really grinding at practice, which is what you want to see."