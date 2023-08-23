DeMarcus Ware to be inducted into Ring of Honor

FRISCO, Texas – The list of accomplishments for DeMarcus Ware just got a little longer.

On Wednesday, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones announced that D-Ware, the team's all-time leader in sacks, will be going into the Ring of Honor later this season.

Ware was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month. And now, his name will be officially displayed at AT&T Stadium with the other Cowboys legends.

The Cowboys have not announced an official date for his halftime ceremony presentation. It is expected to be before the Nov. 30 game against Seattle. That's when both Ware and Chuck Howley will receive their Hall of Fame rings at halftime.

Currently, the Ring of Honor has 22 members, including 19 former players. Ware will be become the 20th player to be included in the Ring, but just the sixth player drafted by Jones, who bought the Cowboys in 1989.

Ware will become the first player to be inducted into the ROH since 2015 when the Cowboys honored Darren Woodson.

Drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 as the No. 11 overall pick, Ware earned seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections during his nine seasons in Dallas. With 117.0 sacks, Ware became the Cowboys' all-time leader. Ware led the Cowboys in sacks for eight straight seasons from 2005-12, including a 20-sack season in 2008 and another 19.5 sack season in 2011.

