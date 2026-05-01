Devin Moore joins Cowboys with a chip on his shoulder: 'I was slept on'

To that point, Moore told the Cowboys, following the selection, that they just picked "the best corner in the draft" on Day 2, and that's something he's looking forward to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker putting to the test — a coach that demands both versatility and excellence.

"The main thing is versatility," said Moore. "I can play man. I can play zone. I'm smart enough to know the whole secondary. I'm versatile and that was the main conversation [with Parker]. … The NFL is a very complicated game. You can't run man the whole game and you can't run zone the whole game.

"You have to have players out there that can mix it up with both coverages, that can give the QB and offenses different looks."

The 22-year-old native of Florida is also being reunited with his former Gainesville teammate, linebacker Shemar James, who got the nod as the Cowboys' fifth-round pick one year ago. That brotherhood should serve Moore nicely, helping him to acclimate more quickly with James showing him the NFL ropes.

Moore is coming off of his best collegiate season, and his healthiest, finishing with 11 games played and contributing 35 tackles, two interceptions and one sack to Florida's efforts in 2025; and that's the version Dallas is banking on seeing going forward.