Cowboys select Devin Moore in fourth-round of 2026 NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas — It was a bang-bang play to start the fourth round for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft. After trading down in the first round with the Philadelphia Eagles to move to No. 23 and grab explosive UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, gaining two fourth-round picks in the process, there were plenty of options for the Cowboys at No. 112 (their original pick) and No. 114 + No. 137 (both from the Eagles).

Their haul to this point includes a safety, a defensive end, a veteran linebacker via the trade with the 49ers for Dee Winters, a rookie linebacker that will be used inside and outside, and offense at No. 112 — offensive tackle Drew Shelton out of Penn State. Immediately back on the clock at No. 114, the Cowboys needed to be prepared to quickly pull the trigger on the next prospect they believe can help them turn things around for 2026.