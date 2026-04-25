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Draft Central | 2026

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Cowboys select Devin Moore in fourth-round of 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 11:51 AM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

04_24_ Devin Moore

FRISCO, Texas — It was a bang-bang play to start the fourth round for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft. After trading down in the first round with the Philadelphia Eagles to move to No. 23 and grab explosive UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, gaining two fourth-round picks in the process, there were plenty of options for the Cowboys at No. 112 (their original pick) and No. 114 + No. 137 (both from the Eagles).

[**Enter Cowboys Draft Central here**]

Their haul to this point includes a safety, a defensive end, a veteran linebacker via the trade with the 49ers for Dee Winters, a rookie linebacker that will be used inside and outside, and offense at No. 112 — offensive tackle Drew Shelton out of Penn State. Immediately back on the clock at No. 114, the Cowboys needed to be prepared to quickly pull the trigger on the next prospect they believe can help them turn things around for 2026.

With that, Dallas flipped back to defense and used the No. 114 pick in the fourth round to select cornerback Devin Moore out of Florida.

Florida defensive back Devin Moore (22) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Devin Moore

#-- CB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Florida

Round 4 (114): Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Three things to know:

  • Four-star recruit out of high school
  • Four-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2022-2025)
  • Former Adidas All-American (high school)

Scouting Report + Fit:

Check back momentarily for full scouting report!

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