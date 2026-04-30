Cowboys rookies arrive at the Star in Frisco ahead of minicamp

FRISCO, Texas – On Thursday, the Cowboys welcomed in their seven rookie draft picks, 11 undrafted free agents and a handful of tryout players to the Star in Frisco to mark the beginning of rookie minicamp.

For players like first-round pick Caleb Downs and third-round pick Jaishawn Barham, it was a return trip to the Star after having visited on 30 visits, and in Downs' case, getting a look at the facility the day after he was drafted 11th overall.

In other cases, it was the first time for Dallas' newcomers to get a look at their facility ahead of their first NFL season.

"It's just been really cool," Cowboys fourth-round pick and offensive lineman Drew Shelton said. "This is a place that has so much history. To meet all the new teammates and everything like that, it's just been very fun."

And while the rookies are newcomers to the organization, they aren't newcomers to everyone that's in the building.

"Just walking through the halls, I was blessed enough to see Shemar James, a former Gator," Cowboys fourth-round pick and cornerback Devin Moore said. "We came in the same recruiting class together. Just seeing him here, knowing that there's guys of that caliber and character around the building, it's a blessing to be here."

Thursday's first day in the building consistent of medical checks, meetings, equipment measuring and more media work.

More of the work begins on Friday, as the rookies will go through their first practice together and also hold their first media session afterwards. They'll go through the same process again on Saturday, with the weekend serving as an early opportunity to prove themselves.

"That I'm just as valuable as anybody on that 53-man roster," Cowboys fourth-round pick and defensive lineman LT Overton said of what he's looking to prove in the offseason. "Put me anywhere you want me at, and I'll show you."