Dez Active; Carpenter Starts For Detroit

Oct 02, 2011 at 03:58 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas --Wide receiver Dez Bryant will start today against Detroit despite a thigh contusion that has limited him in practice the last three weeks.

Other inactives for the Cowboys include K David Buehler (groin), WR Miles Austin (hamstring), FB Tony Fiammetta (hamstring), CB Orlando Scandrick (ankle), G David Arkin, G Derrick Dockery (leg/knee) and DE Jason Hatcher (calf).

Also for the Lions, former Cowboys first-round pick Bobby Carpenter will start at outside linebacker for the injured Justin Durant.

