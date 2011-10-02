Dez Active; Carpenter Starts For Detroit

ARLINGTON, Texas --Wide receiver Dez Bryant will start today against Detroit despite a thigh contusion that has limited him in practice the last three weeks.
Other inactives for the Cowboys include K David Buehler (groin), WR Miles Austin (hamstring), FB Tony Fiammetta (hamstring), CB Orlando Scandrick (ankle), G David Arkin, G Derrick Dockery (leg/knee) and DE Jason Hatcher (calf).
Also for the Lions, former Cowboys first-round pick Bobby Carpenter will start at outside linebacker for the injured Justin Durant.