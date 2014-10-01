Dez Hoping Teams Continue To Show Williams Disrespect

IRVING, Texas – Part of being a leader is sticking up for your teammates, especially if they're disrespected.
In this case, Dez Bryant hopes it continues.
In his eyes, if teams continue to play single coverage on Terrance Williams – opposite of Bryant – what we saw Sunday night will be a weekly occurrence.
If he's singled, you have to take advantage of it," Bryant said Tuesday at Valley Ranch. "That's exactly what he's doing. I think T-Dub (Williams) is doing a terrific job of that. I'm loving every bit of that because it's just making my job that much easier.
"The more they disrespect him they more he'll dominate. That's what it is."
And that's what it was Sunday night against the Saints. Williams not only scored two touchdowns in the 38-17 win over New Orleans, but the second-year receiver from Baylor caught six passes on seven targets for 77 yards. On the opening drive, Williams had a pair of catches to set the tone for the Cowboys' offense, which drove the ball 80 yards with Tony Romo completing seven passes and none to Bryant.
"That's just the attitude we have with the wideouts," Bryant said. "If we get the opportunity, we're going to dominate. We want to be the upper echelon. We want to be the backbone of making plays."
And Bryant knows that while he might see his share of double-teams now, the more plays Williams can make, or Jason Witten, Cole Beasley, Dwayne Harris and anyone, defenses will have no choice but to back off some for Bryant.
Through four games, Bryant leads the Cowboys in both catches (23) and receiving yards (291) but has three touchdowns, one behind Williams, who has four, one short of his 16-game total as a rookie last year.