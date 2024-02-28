Diggs, Overshown on track for Cowboys camp return

"I think it's more realistic for camp," said Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones from the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

If either Diggs or Overshown were to be placed on the PUP list in July, they'd be ineligible to practice until they're removed from it. Should they remain on it after the final roster cutdown in late August, they'd be moved to reserve and forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Thankfully, at the moment, they are both far, far from the worst-case scenario of potentially being sidelined until October.

Diggs is at the point of his recovery wherein he no longer requires an apparatus or brace of any sort while rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee, and Overshown has been in the same space for weeks now— both beginning to ramp-up their respective workload, albeit cautiously, with the Cowboys' training staff.

What works in their favor, so to speak, is the fact Overshownsuffered his injury in August and Diggs not long after, in September, which gives both nearly a year of recovery and rehabilitation before the team catches the charter flight to Oxnard.

All the world knows what Diggs brings to the table, and if Overshown can pick up where he left off in what was an electric training camp and first preseason, the sky will be the limit for the young linebacker.

"When you look at the injuries they had, they're going to be out there working [in OTAs] but participating in team activities is probably a reach," Jones added. "They're certainly coming along great. The good news on both of those injuries — if there could ever be good news on a [torn] ACL — is that they were done early."

Speaking in November for the first time since tearing his ACL on one fateful Thursday afternoon in preparation for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, Diggs gave insight on the mental aspect of his road back.

"At first, it was tough, but I'm used to it now, just everyday doing the same things — getting my routine down and getting structure and discipline to focus on what's important," said the two-time Pro Bowler, before explaining how he's used his time away to do more than simply recover.

Instead, he's been enthralled in sharpening the cerebral aspect of his record-setting skill set.

"I just watch football all day, literally," said the All-Pro corner and former NFL interceptions leader. "I never got the chance to really sit down and watch other teams. I've been taking my time doing that and reading a couple books, and trying to find a couple new hobbies. Just taking everything day-by-day.

"I've learned a lot [by watching other teams]. I'm still learning. Seeing the different pieces and looking at it from an outside lens is just different. You've got a different view of the game."

Others stepped in to try and fill the void created by Diggs' injury, with DaRon Bland going on to deliver a record-setting season himself, while Stephon Gilmore consistently performed at a high level alongside a fully resurgent Jourdan Lewis.

But with the latter two facing free agency, the return of Diggs becomes that much more priceless, but he'll continue taking it one day by day, enjoying the progress without forcing an unexpected setback.

"Everything happens for a reason," Diggs said in November. "You've just gotta roll with the punches. It's all in God's plan. I just have to get healthy and come back stronger, and get ready for next year."

Both will be welcomed back to the field with open arms, and two of those arms will belong to new [and former Cowboys'] defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. But, again, the recipe is to take it all one day at a time.