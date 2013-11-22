Director's Chair: A Special Week

Nov 22, 2013 at 12:50 AM
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Every week is a busy week for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and this one is no exception. While the Cowboys will travel to face the New York Giants, the Cheerleaders are spending the week in our own community, spreading "good cheer."

On Tuesday, we joined the Dallas Cowboys Rookie Club in serving lunch to less-fortunate men, women and children in Fort Worth, as part of an early Thanksgiving meal provided by The Salvation Army.

On Wednesday, the Cheerleaders joined the Kraddick Foundation on its annual sendoff for the families participating in the beloved Kidd's Kids trip. For years, the DCC have joined Kidd Kraddick for the airport celebration where chronically ill or physically challenged children and their families depart on a magical adventure to Disney World. We are honored to continue in this tradition with the Kraddick family.

Finally, this week we are announcing the 12-member Show Group that will be traveling on our annual USO Holiday Tour. These select DCC will spend this Christmas with servicemen and women and their families who stationed in South Korea. They will perform shows, teach dance clinics, participate in fitness challenges and make classroom visits to base schools.

