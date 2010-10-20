Division Math

Oct 20, 2010 at 01:04 PM

Brandon Jacobs' frustration with a reduced role highlighted the Giants' early-season drama.

benefit of the doubt on some of these 50-50 penalty calls, like Miles Austin's push-off or Mike Jenkins' pass interference on that critical late third down. It's not a conspiracy theory; maybe the officials subconsciously have a quicker whistle because the Cowboys got sloppy in previous games. Who knows. 

The point is, we may never find out how good these 2010 Cowboys really are until they find consistent execution - and it's got to happen Monday night. 

The Giants have lately, and that's the thin line between first and last place in the division. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

