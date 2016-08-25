Don't Forget About These Five Plays: Running Right, Dak's Patience & More

Running right – Don't forget about the play of Doug Free and Zack Martin up front, along with Jason Witten on that right side. Elliott had plenty of success running right on sweeps and off-tackle plays in that first quarter. Some of the holes he made on his own but oftentimes the play was zoned off by Free and Witten. Three straight carries went to the right for Elliott, totaling 31 yards, leading to a touchdown.

Mo comes up short – Morris Claiborne has had a great training camp and preseason so far but he had a shot to take it up a notch in the first half Thursday. Instead, Claiborne let two would-be interceptions go through his hands, including one that might have been a touchdown return. Even worse, Claiborne was also close to his receiver Paul Richardson in the end zone but couldn't make a play, allowing the touchdown in the left corner. It wasn't a huge setback, but for a guy that needs to keep building confidence, Claiborne didn't take advantage of a few opportunities.

Dak shows poise before half – While the Cowboys considered kicking a field goal with 20 seconds to play at the Seattle 32 and no timeouts, they gave Prescott a chance to get a few more yards. The rookie not only calmly found Alfred Morris on a screen play for 11 yards, but hurried the offense to the line, waited patiently for everyone to get set as the clock wound down. He finally snapped it and spiked the ball with three seconds to go. Dan Bailey drilled a field goal on the next play, but it was the third straight preseason game Dak has led the offense to a field goal before half.[embeddedad0]