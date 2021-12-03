Don't Forget These 5: Amari's Grab Ignites Offense

NEW ORLEANS – The Cowboys had four interceptions, including one for a touchdown. There was a long touchdown run by Tony Pollard and a toe-tap score from Michael Gallup.

But there are always a few plays that might be overlooked that were a big factor in the outcome. Here are a handful from Thursday's game in New Orleans.

The INT Hill Didn't Throw – So Taysom Hill got away with a risky pass on the first drive of the game. While he was fortunate Leighton Vander Esch didn't intercept a pass right over the middle, Hill might have been too greedy throughout the game. He got by with that near-pick, but the Cowboys took advantage of his errant throws the rest of the game, intercepting Hill four more times, including a pick-six by Carlos Watkins at the end.

Big pass to Cooper – After two series where it seemed as if Amari Cooper wouldn't be a major factor in his return from the Covid list, he sparked the first scoring drive. Cooper caught a 41-yard pass over the middle on third down to ignite the offense, which eventually scored the first touchdown on a pass to Gallup.

Saints penalized for blind-side block – Midway through the third quarter with the Cowboys leading 13-10, the Saints had a first down pass for 11 yards wiped out on a questionable blind-side block that was ruled a 15-yard penalty against the Saints. Instead of first down at the 32-yard line, it was first-and-21 at the 11. The Saints didn't get the needed yardage and punted the ball away to the Cowboys, who took advantage of great field position and scored a few plays later on a long touchdown run by Pollard.

Parsons sacks Hill out of FG range – With the Saints driving to cut into the Cowboys' 10-point lead to start the fourth quarter, Micah Parsons not only came up with a big sack on Hill, but the 11-yard loss on third-and-2 knocked the Saints back to the 37-yard line, out of field goal range. That led to a punt to keep the Cowboys up 20-10 with the ball.