Don't Forget These 5: Anger's Punt Pins Bengals

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys were able to flip the script on this game, and maybe the season with a huge 20-17 win over the Bengals.

We know about the final field goals, the touchdown catches and the big runs and sacks. But all games have the plays that can easily be forgotten.

Here are five hidden plays that changed the outcome of this game.

Fourth-down pass to Brown – On the Cowboys' opening drive, the crowd seemed shocked when they went for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 44. But Cooper Rush fired a pass behind Noah Brown, who made a great catch for a 17-yard gain to extend the drive. Brown then caught his first career touchdown pass to give the Cowboys an early lead. But without the fourth-down conversion, the Bengals take over in prime field position.