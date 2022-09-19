Don't Forget These 5

Presented by

Don't Forget These 5: Anger's Punt Pins Bengals

Sep 18, 2022 at 08:30 PM
Don’t-Forget-These-5--Anger’s-Punt-Pins-Bengals-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys were able to flip the script on this game, and maybe the season with a huge 20-17 win over the Bengals.

We know about the final field goals, the touchdown catches and the big runs and sacks. But all games have the plays that can easily be forgotten.

Here are five hidden plays that changed the outcome of this game.

Fourth-down pass to Brown – On the Cowboys' opening drive, the crowd seemed shocked when they went for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 44. But Cooper Rush fired a pass behind Noah Brown, who made a great catch for a 17-yard gain to extend the drive. Brown then caught his first career touchdown pass to give the Cowboys an early lead. But without the fourth-down conversion, the Bengals take over in prime field position.

Armstrong's sack leads to more points – With the Cowboys leading 14-3 late in the second quarter, Dorance Armstrong sacked Joe Burrow for an 11-yard loss back to the Bengals 19. That likely led Cincy to change its punt strategy and boom the ball deep to KaVontae Turpin, who finally broke open a big return, netting 20 yards to set up a field goal. But the sack by Armstrong, moving the line of scrimmage from the 30 to the 19, was a big reason for the score.

Defense stiffens to force field goal – In reality, the defense should've been off the field to start the third quarter. After a stop, the special teams had costly offside call that put the defense back out there. The Bengals drove to the Cowboys' 34 for a first down, but got two more yards after players such as Dante Fowler, Quinton Bohanna and Anthony Brown all had big plays that led to a 50-yard field goal, cutting the lead to 17-6.

Rush responds after tie game – The Bengals just rallied from 14 points down at halftime to tie the game after an exhausting 19-play drive. So how do the Cowboys respond? Cooper Rush hit CeeDee Lamb for 24 yards to the Dallas 49. Now the Cowboys couldn't extend the drive and ultimately had to punt, but that play shifted the momentum and the field position in one play.

Anger's Punt pins Bengals back - As big as Trevon Diggs' tackle was on third-down, let's not forget why they were back there and playing conservative. Bryan Anger's 47-yard, angled punt put the Bengals back on the 8 with 2:14 to play. Cincy's approach wasn't as aggressive as we saw the previous two drives, leading to a punt and the Cowboys ultimately won the game.

Related Content

news

Don't Forget These 5: Costly Flags; Off The Turf?

Plays that might get forgotten include several critical penalties that kept the Cowboys offense from getting into a rhythm.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Doomed By Untimely Flags

Plays that might get forgotten include a late holding call on defense that took a minute off the clock.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Cooper Extends Two Big Drives

The five plays you shouldn't forget include a big sideline catch by Amari Cooper that led to a score.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Timeout Lost To Card Trick

Plays that might get forgotten include the Cardinals getting the Cowboys to call a timeout they would eventually need.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Gallup Helps Ignite Blowout

Plays that might get forgotten include a deep pass to Michael Gallup in the second quarter.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Watkins' Goes Back-to-Back

Plays that might get forgotten include a sequence before halftime involving two plays from Carlos Watkins.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Washington's 5-Point Penalty

Plays that might get forgotten include a flag on WFT that led to five points for the Cowboys.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Amari's Grab Ignites Offense

Plays that might get forgotten include a big penalty on the Saints and the first catch by Amari Cooper.

news

Don't Forget These 5: The 60-Yard Incomplete Pass

Plays that might get forgotten include a turnover that was nullified and the forgettable kickoff return.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Ironic First Play of the Game

Plays that might get forgotten include a miss to Gallup and an odd penalty during a touchdown.

news

Don't Forget These 5: Picking Up Early 4th Downs

Plays that might get forgotten include a couple of fourth-down conversions that led to touchdowns.

Advertising