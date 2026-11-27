ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys just can't enjoy any kind of success this season. When they win a game, they can't figure out a way to win two in a row. And on Thursday, they once again couldn't take care of a 21-point lead in the second half, losing to the Eagles 39-38 with a late field goal.

Here are a handful of plays that could be forgotten but might have changed the outcome.

Turpin's drop and first punt – Way back in the first quarter, the Cowboys were up 14-0, and it didn't seem as if the offense could be stopped. After two straight scoring drives, the Cowboys had third-and-5 at their own 40-yard line, and the play was schemed for KaVontae Turpin to be wide open. But he bobbled the ball as he went to the ground for an incomplete pass. That led to the team's first punt in nearly two games, and the Eagles were able to capitalize with their first points. While it was just a field goal, that play seemed to slow down the momentum when it looked as if Dallas was going in for a 21-0 lead.

OPI called on Lamb – In the third quarter, Dallas led 28-10 and had the ball at the Eagles' 40-yard line, still in great position. But a deep ball down the sideline to CeeDee Lamb drew a flag, and it was called on the offense. Somewhat of a surprising call, it pushed the ball back to midfield, and from there the Cowboys had to settle for a field goal. That still gave the Cowboys a 21-point lead, but without that penalty – or if it was called the other way – it's likely that the Cowboys drive in for even more than a long field goal.

Covey's long kickoff return – After the Cowboys pushed the lead back to 14 points after Dak Prescott's leaping touchdown, the Eagles came right back with a 55-yard kickoff return by Britain Covey to the Cowboys' 42. In less than a minute, Joe Milton answered with a rushing touchdown, which made it 38-30 and a one-score game again.

Aubrey misses in the clutch – The Cowboys made Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL this offseason – not just for his ability to make long kicks but also the clutch ones. But Aubrey hooked a 40-yard field goal attempt late in the game that would've given the Cowboys a 10-point lead with 3:27 left. Yes, the hold wasn't ideal as Bryan Anger didn't get the laces turned around, but it was a bad miss that opened the door for the Eagles to score just over a minute later to get back in the game.