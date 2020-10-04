Don't Forget These 5

Presented by

Don't Forget These 5: Costly Face Mask Penalty

Oct 04, 2020 at 06:15 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Don’t-Forget-These-5-Costly-Face-Mask-Penalty-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – All games have those plays that can be easily lost between the plenty of highlights that occurred on Sunday.

The Browns were able to outlast the Cowboys for a 49-38 win at AT&T Stadium. Here are the five plays you can't forget about that played a big factor in the outcome.

Browns win:

  • Jaylon Smith face mask penalty – The Browns were behind the chains after a holding call put them at first-and-20, and the Cowboys held Cleveland to a short gain on first down. But Jaylon Smith was flagged for a personal foul facemask penalty that gave the Browns a first down at the Cowboys' 42-yard line. The Browns continued the drive with passes to Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry that led to a touchdown to tie the game, 14-14.
  • Third-down pass to Landry – After an Ezekiel Elliott's crucial fumble near midfield in the second quarter, the Browns took no time in marching down the field, thanks mostly to gashing runs. However, after two straight incomplete passes, the Cowboys had a shot to hold Cleveland to a field goal attempt, but Baker Mayfield hit Landry in the right flat for a 11-yard gain and a first down at the Cowboys' 12. Moments later, Kareem Hunt scored to give the Browns a 14-point lead.
  • Pollard drop – While it ended up decent on the stat sheet, Tony Pollard's game wasn't the best from start to finish. His second-quarter drop proved costly as the Cowboys were down by 14 late in the second quarter. Pollard was wide open over the middle and completely dropped a pass that likely would've been a first-down gain inside Cleveland territory with 5:13 to play. The Cowboys ended up punting and the Browns got a field goal. Had Pollard caught that, it's likely the Cowboys at least get a field goal and probably don't give the Browns time for one in return. Instead of being down 31-14, it could've been 28-17 and that's a different game.
  • Fourth-down failed conversion – When you're down by 24 in the third quarter, which is technically still a three-score game, it's hard to fault the coaching staff for going for it on fourth down from the Cleveland 33-yard line. The Cowboys elected to pass and Dak Prescott's attempt to CeeDee Lamb was incomplete. However, when you think how the game played out, maybe a field goal right there would've been the right choice. Still, it would be a 50-yard attempt by Greg Zuerlein, but had they made it there, it's 38-17. And the Browns likely don't have good field position to go down and kick a field goal instead. Things might've been different at the very end of the game when the Cowboys were able to cut the lead to three and had to try another onside-kick attempt.
  • Onside kick with 3:42 remaining – At this point in the game, the Cowboys needed the ball back so the attempt at an onside kick shouldn't be overly criticized. However, it did give the Browns the ball at midfield and allowed them to be rather aggressive with a reverse run to Beckham, who scored a touchdown. If the Cowboys just kick it deep, the Browns have to be a little more passive and with a timeout and the two-minute warning, the Cowboys had a shot to get the ball back only down three points.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The Cowboys are back at AT&T Stadium next Sunday, October 11th to take on their rivals, the New York Giants. A limited number of tickets are on sale now. Get yours now before they sell out!

Details on all of the health and safety procedures you can expect at AT&T Stadium this season can be viewed at www.DallasCowboys.com/safestadium.

Related Content

news

Don't Forget These 5: Penalties Keep Drives Alive

Here are the five you can't forget about.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Julio's Drop; ATL 2-Pt Play

But like all games, there were some hidden plays that might go unnoticed yet played a big factor in the outcome.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Untimely Incomplete Passes

Here are the five plays you can't forget about.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Dak Misses Late Deep Ball

Like all games however, there are moments that might be forgotten but still had an impact on the outcome. Here are the five plays you can't forget about.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Keeping Gurley in Check

All games have other plays that might go unnoticed, yet still are a factor in the outcome. Here are the five you can't forget about.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Rare Pick Still Didn't Help

Let's focus on a handful of plays that might go unnoticed but affected the outcome. Here are the five you can't forget about:
news

Don't Forget These 5: Fumble … Recovery … TD

The Cowboys were supposed to have extra emotion and energy for this game. For a while, it looked like they were going to not only start off fast, but run right over the Bills.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Costly Flags Against O-Line

There weren't many big plays to speak of from this loss. But like all games, this one had a few of those hidden plays that have a big impact in the outcome.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Tavon's Pass Deflection

The Cowboys scored four touchdowns, including a few highlight throws from Dak Prescott and some nifty running from the two backs, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Vikings' 2-Point Decision

The Cowboys and Vikings certainly played an entertaining game that went back-and-forth all night. The Cowboys had their chances to win, especially in the fourth quarter with the ball inside the 20-yard line.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Clutch Red-Zone Stops

The Cowboys had all kinds of big plays on both sides of the ball and even another 50-plus yard field goal on special teams.

Advertising