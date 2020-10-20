Don't Forget These 5: Dropped TD Before Halftime

ARLINGTON, Texas – All games have those plays that can be easily lost between the turnovers and the touchdowns that occurred on Monday.
Here are the five plays you can't forget about that played a big factor in the outcome.
- Murray's 4*th* down scramble – After a scoreless first quarter, the Cardinals were driving inside the red zone but had a fourth-and-1 at the Cowboys' 18. Kyler Murray kept the ball on a zone-read and was able to get around the left side for a 11-yard gain to the 7. Two plays later, Arizona scored to take a 7-0 lead but the Cowboys could've gotten off the field with a fourth-down stop.
- Fitzgerald gets the yards to gain – After another fumble by Zeke, the Cardinals had a third-and-11 at the Cowboys' 28. Murray found future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald for an 11-yard gain, getting exactly the yardage needed to move the sticks. The Cowboys could've been down 10-0 but without that stop, it led to a 14-0 score and it was uphill from there.
- Illegal block by Lamb – Trailing 14-0, the Cowboys were on the move at the Arizona 35 on third-and-7. But an illegal block by CeeDee Lamb gave the Cards a chance to push the offense back 10 yards. On third and 17, the Cowboys couldn't get any yardage and had to punt. Without the penalty, the Cowboys could've either tried a 53-yard field goal or perhaps gone for the fourth down on a manageable fourth-and-7. After the punt, the Cardinals needed one play for an 80-yard touchdown to lead 21-0.
- Gallup's drop in the end zone – At the end of the first half, the Cowboys were trying to cut into the lead and seemingly had a shot to do so when Dalton found Michael Gallup in the end zone. But the ball bounced off Gallup's hands for a drop that would've sliced the lead to 14. A field goal by Greg Zuerlein made it 21-3, keeping all the momentum with the Cardinals heading into halftime.
- No call on Dalton's interception – On the first drive of the third quarter, the Cowboys were inside Arizona territory and looking for a way to climb back within 11. Andy Dalton was looking for CeeDee Lamb on the right side, but despite plenty of contact from the defender that actually knocked Lamb to the ground, no call was made for pass interference. What's worse is the Cards picked off the ball as Dre Kirkpatrick had a diving interception at the Arizona 21. Once again, the Cardinals took the ball and scored another touchdown to push the lead out to 28-3.