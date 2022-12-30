Don't Forget These 5: Game-Changing P.I. Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Cowboys had their share of good and bad in this game, but it was enough to get past a Titans team that was missing a lot of key players.

Nonetheless, the Cowboys made enough plays to get the win and move to 12-4 on the season.

Still, all games have those plays that can get overlooked but still change the course of the game. Here are five that made a difference.

T.Y. Hilton moves the sticks – Right where he left off last week when he had a 52-yard catch for his first reception as a Cowboy, T.Y. Hilton had another nice catch early in this game on third-and-7 at the Titans' 37-yard line. Hilton had a 9-yard reception to move the sticks, allowing the Cowboys to stay on the field and eventually score a 1-yard touchdown by Ezekiel Elliott to get on the board.

Wilson redirects momentum with sack – After the Cowboys grabbed a 10-0 lead, the Titans tried to get back in the game early in the second quarter after a long pass to Racey McMath. But on first down at the Cowboys' 21-yard line, Donovan Wilson sacked Joshua Dobbs for a 4-yard loss to halt the momentum. Two plays later, Dante Fowler sacked Dobbs, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Micah Parsons.

Gallup's catch before drawing P.I. – The 51-yard pass interference penalty in the third quarter was a game-changer as Michael Gallup drew a penalty at the Tennessee 6-yard line on a third-and-19 play. But before that, Gallup caught a 13-yard pass on third-and-4 at the Dallas 17 to extend the chains. Without that play, the Titans might get the ball around midfield. Instead, the Cowboys took a 17-6 lead after a Dalton Schultz touchdown catch following the pass interference.

Roughing the passer on Titans – After Hilton had extended the drive with a catch-and-run for 28 yards on third down, it was more penalty yards against the Titans. This time, with the Cowboys holding onto a 17-13 lead, the offense had just lost center Tyler Biadasz to an ankle injury, forcing three moves across the line. But on the first play with the new lineup, Dak Prescott not only hit Schultz for a 6-yard catch, but a roughing the passer penalty on Monty Rice tacked on another 15 yards and put the ball on the Tennessee 26-yard line. From there, the Cowboys continued the drive and padded their lead with another touchdown catch by Schultz, his second of the game.