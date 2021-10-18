Don't Forget These 5: How Losing Coin Toss Helped

Foxborough, Mass. – Here's one for the ages. This game basically had everything and then some. There are plenty of plays to remember from this game, from Trevon Diggs getting another pick-six to a touchdown for the Patriots just 15 seconds later.

With the back and forth game that ended with a CeeDee Lamb touchdown in overtime, it's hard to remember all of the crazy plays that led to the outcome. But here are a few of the moments that might be overlooked, but played a part in the final score.

Surviving volleyball play – After the Cowboys gave up a 7-0 lead to the Patriots, the offense went to work to tie the game. But Dak Prescott got away with a dangerous throw over the middle when he fired a pass into Cedrick Wilson that popped up in the air and right into the hands of Dalton Schultz for a first down. Avoiding a possible turnover, the Cowboys continued the drive and tied the game with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Blake Jarwin.

Holding wipes out TD; sack next play – With the Patriots already holding a 14-7 lead, Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass over the middle in the second quarter. But a holding call on the Patriots negated the score. On the next play, Randy Gregory absolutely nailed Jones, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Chauncey Golston. The Cowboys took the turnover and got a field goal, changing the score from a 21-7 deficit to just 14-10.

Zeke first down catch mid-third – Pinned back inside their own 5-yard line after a penalty, Prescott calmly stood in the pocket and found Ezekiel Elliott over the middle for a big gain, getting a first down and breathing room. That play opened the door for a 91-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Lamb, giving the Cowboys their first lead of the day.

Cedrick recovers his own fumbled punt – Late in the third quarter, the Cowboys were holding on to a 17-14 lead when Wilson was fighting for extra yards on a punt return and the ball popped out. He was able to fight off Patriots defender Matthew Slater to get the ball back at the Cowboys' 12-yard line. Instead of New England getting a very short field, the Cowboys retained the ball and drove for a field goal.

Wilson saves drive on fourth down – Just like that, the Cowboys found themselves in a spot to possibly lose the game, facing a fourth-and-4 on the 35-yard line on the final drive. But Prescott hit Wilson for 13 yards, thanks to a remarkable catch near the Patriots sideline. That kept the drive and game alive as the Cowboys were able to get into range for a game-tying field goal.

Losing the coin toss – While teams always want to win the coin toss in overtime, there are some advantages, especially when weather is involved. Because the Patriots took the ball, the Cowboys got to take the wind, which wasn't always a major factor but it was noticeable going towards one end zone. After being stopped on third down near midfield, the Patriots got just a 34-yard punt by Jake Bailey that Lamb caught at the 20. The Cowboys weren't backed up and that allowed them to run the offense and drive for the winning score.