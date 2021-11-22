Don't Forget These 5: Ironic First Play of the Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Cowboys offense didn't come to play on Sunday and only managed three field goals. And against a team like Kansas City, that's not enough.

The Chiefs dropped the Cowboys, 19-9, in a game that didn't have enough big plays. But there are always a few plays that might be overlooked that had a big factor in the outcome. Here are a handful from Sunday's game in Kansas City.

Dak overthrows Gallup – Sometimes a message can be sent on the first play. And the Cowboys had a golden chance to send it and prove they could make plays without Amari Cooper. But Dak Prescott simply overthrew an open Michael Gallup down the sideline on what could've been a huge gain. Instead, the Cowboys went three-and-out and it began an entire half of missed opportunities.

Chiefs taunting penalty and McCarthy decision – An odd play happened in the second quarter when Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Hellaire was penalized for taunting after a touchdown run. Replay showed the penalty actually occurred before he reached the end zone, meaning the touchdown could've been taken off the board and the Chiefs backed up to the 16. However, the penalty was assessed after the play and the Cowboys elected to enforce the 15 yards on the extra point, rather than the kickoff. The Chiefs might have gone for two points if the Cowboys hadn't done that, but still, Butker made the 48-yard extra point. The Chiefs kicked off normally on the next play and the Cowboys started the possession at their 23-yard line. Trailing 16-3, the Cowboys could've possibly started around the 40, which seemed like a big need at that juncture in the game, even if it meant Kansas City had a 17-3 lead.

Holding on Steele/Missed KC penalty – In the second quarter, trailing 16-3, the Cowboys seemed to get a big first down on a pass over the middle to Dalton Schultz for 17 yards to the Chiefs' 37. But a penalty on Terence Steele wiped out the play. Ironically enough, a penalty could've been called against Chris Jones for hands to the face on Steele. The Cowboys likely would've had the ball in field goal range, if not a better position to get a touchdown. Instead, the Cowboys eventually punted a few moments later.

Cedrick Wilson dropped the pass – The Cowboys were desperately needing life in the third quarter and looked to get back in the game after Jayron Kearse picked off a pass. On second-and-5 from the Chiefs' 12-yard line, even a quick shovel pass to Cedrick Wilson was dropped, spoiling an end-around play. The Cowboys had to settle for a field goal and cut the lead to just 16-6.