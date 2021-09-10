Don't Forget These 5: Missed Chances Before Half 

TAMPA, Fla. – We've waited all offseason for this, and the game definitely lived up to the hype.

At the end, it was too much Tom Brady, who had too much time. The Bucs escaped with a 31-29 win here at Raymond James Stadium.

But between all the big plays, turnovers and game-changing plays, there are always those moments that can get overlooked.

Here are five "hidden" plays to remember that certainly played a big part in the outcome.