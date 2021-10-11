Don't Forget These 5

Presented by

Don't Forget These 5: Near Picks Turns Into TD

Oct 10, 2021 at 07:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Don’t-Forget-These-5--Near-Picks-Turns-Into-TD-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys have now won four straight games to get to 4-1, and grab a two-game lead in the NFC East.

Sunday's win over the Giants had a little bit of everything from Zeke's big runs, to huge throws from Dak to CeeDee and of course, Trevon Diggs getting yet another interception.

But all games have the plays that could've changed the course of the game. Here are five "hidden" plays to remember that certainly played a big part in the outcome.

Giants best player out early – IN the first quarter, with the Cowboys leading 3-0, the Giants took over for their second possession and lined up Saquon Barkley as a receiver with Micah Parsons covering. While the pass was too high for Barkley, who collided on his way down with Jourdan Lewis. Barkley suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the game. To lose a dynamic player like Barkley, replaced by Devontae Booker, was a huge blow to a Giants offense already in a need for playmakers.

Taking advantage of the dropped pick – Late in the first half, the Cowboys and Giants were tied 10-10 but the offense answered the bell with a touchdown. But there was a pass Dak threw that nearly was picked off by James Bradberry, who jumped to the route to Noah Brown. But the incomplete pass set up second down and Dak came back to hit Amari Cooper on a 24-yard touchdown pass to take the lead 17-10 at halftime.

Cox tackle on Daniel Jones – The irony of the play Jabril Cox made to run down Daniel Jones by the goal line was not lost. Cox is a player on the field now after Jaylon Smith's release. Cox showed the obvious speed upgrade in the way he chased down Jones at the 1. But more than that, Jones was tackled head-first to the turf and suffered a concussion that proved to be his final play of the game. Backup Mike Glennon filled in and while the Giants scored two more touchdowns, he threw two interceptions – one returned for a touchdown.

Biadasz recovers Pollard fumble – It was an interesting day for center Tyler Biadasz, especially with some of his errant shotgun snaps. But his alertness late in the third quarter saved a chance to get three points. The Cowboys led 24-13 but Tony Pollard fumbled the ball on third down, only to have Biadasz recover it at the 20. Greg Zuerlein hit the field goal on the next play to give Dallas a 14-point lead.

Zeke first-down run after the stop - The Cowboys had just made a fourth-down stop early in the fourth quarter and took over at the 2-yard line. While trying to stay conservative, the Cowboys gave the ball to Zeke, who blasted through the line for 11 yards and a huge first down. Using the added breathing room, the Cowboys kept it going for a 98-yard drive that ended with Zeke scored for a 34-14 lead.

Related Content

news

Don't Forget These 5: Fumble That Wasn't Called

Plays that might get forgotten include the crazy drive for Dalton Schultz and a critical missed field goal.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Flipping The Field 70 Yards

Plays that might get forgotten include a big tackle from Micah Parsons and a critical Philly penalty.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Flag Wipes Out Chargers TD

Plays that might get forgotten include the Cowboys pouncing on their own fumble and a Chargers TD that got called back.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Missed Chances Before Half 

Plays that might get forgotten include a costly sack before halftime and a near-interception that would've iced it. 
news

Don't Forget These 5: Winless Preseason Means ...

History shows some of the Cowboys' best seasons have started with winless preseasons.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Brown Defining His WR Role

Among the plays and moments to remember from Saturday's game, Noah Brown is starting to showcase exactly what his role can be this year.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Starting To See Neal's Role?

Among the five plays/moments you shouldn't forget is Keanu Neal's early turnover and how that could be a positive sign.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Collins Looks "Right" Again

Regardless of the final outcome, and regardless who actually played in the game, the fact football season is back and playing in front of full stadiums again, is one of the biggest storylines of the night.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Passing On Two-Point Attempt

Plays that might get forgotten include the decision not to try a two-point conversion in the third quarter.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Gallup's First Clutch Catch

Plays that might get forgotten include the first of many big plays by Michael Gallup on Sunday.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Own Penalty Turns Beneficial

Plays that might get forgotten include a penalty on the Cowboys that turned out to be a positive play.
Advertising