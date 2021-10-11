Don't Forget These 5: Near Picks Turns Into TD

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys have now won four straight games to get to 4-1, and grab a two-game lead in the NFC East.

Sunday's win over the Giants had a little bit of everything from Zeke's big runs, to huge throws from Dak to CeeDee and of course, Trevon Diggs getting yet another interception.

But all games have the plays that could've changed the course of the game. Here are five "hidden" plays to remember that certainly played a big part in the outcome.

Giants best player out early – IN the first quarter, with the Cowboys leading 3-0, the Giants took over for their second possession and lined up Saquon Barkley as a receiver with Micah Parsons covering. While the pass was too high for Barkley, who collided on his way down with Jourdan Lewis. Barkley suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the game. To lose a dynamic player like Barkley, replaced by Devontae Booker, was a huge blow to a Giants offense already in a need for playmakers.

Taking advantage of the dropped pick – Late in the first half, the Cowboys and Giants were tied 10-10 but the offense answered the bell with a touchdown. But there was a pass Dak threw that nearly was picked off by James Bradberry, who jumped to the route to Noah Brown. But the incomplete pass set up second down and Dak came back to hit Amari Cooper on a 24-yard touchdown pass to take the lead 17-10 at halftime.

Cox tackle on Daniel Jones – The irony of the play Jabril Cox made to run down Daniel Jones by the goal line was not lost. Cox is a player on the field now after Jaylon Smith's release. Cox showed the obvious speed upgrade in the way he chased down Jones at the 1. But more than that, Jones was tackled head-first to the turf and suffered a concussion that proved to be his final play of the game. Backup Mike Glennon filled in and while the Giants scored two more touchdowns, he threw two interceptions – one returned for a touchdown.

Biadasz recovers Pollard fumble – It was an interesting day for center Tyler Biadasz, especially with some of his errant shotgun snaps. But his alertness late in the third quarter saved a chance to get three points. The Cowboys led 24-13 but Tony Pollard fumbled the ball on third down, only to have Biadasz recover it at the 20. Greg Zuerlein hit the field goal on the next play to give Dallas a 14-point lead.