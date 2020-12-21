Don't Forget These 5: Own Penalty Turns Beneficial

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Cowboys won their first back-to-back games of the season and put up a season-high 41 points. There were turnovers, big plays, kickoff returns and touchdowns from start to finish.

But here are the five plays you can't forget about that played a big factor in the outcome.

Penalty on SF first possession – On the first drive for the 49ers, they had third-and-1 at their own 34-yard line, but a false start penalty on tight end Ross Dwelley pushed them back 5 yards. The next play was an incomplete pass that led to a punt. The Cowboys weren't able to capitalize on that series, but the penalty led to a three-and-out and gave the defense some much-needed confidence on the opening series.

Cowboys benefit from own penalty – For a moment, it appeared the Cowboys had made another blunder on special teams when rookie Sewo Olonilula was flagged for an illegal formation on a first-quarter punt that was downed by the Cowboys at the 1-yard line. The 49ers made the Cowboys punt again and it appeared the ball would be around the 25 after the return, but this time the Cowboys forced a fumble. Dorance Armstrong ripped the ball out and Dallas took over at the 49ers' 22-yard line. Five plays later, it was 7-0 Cowboys.

49ers stuffed at the 1 – In the third quarter, the Cowboys led 17-14 but the 49ers were in scoring position. After a Jeff Wilson gain of 9 yards to the 23, the 49ers went to Wilson again on third down, but he was stopped for no gain and it led to a game-tying field goal. That kept the Cowboys with the momentum and led to a touchdown on the next drive.

Scramble pass to Lamb – When a quarterback rolls out of the pocket, it usually leads to a throw-away pass. This time, on a third-and-7 at their own 43, Andy Dalton kept the play alive and found CeeDee Lamb down the right sideline for a huge 45-yard completion that flipped the field position. Instead of having to punt, the Cowboys were in the red zone and scored the next play on a pass to Dalton Schultz.